A Comprehensive Guide to the Philadelphia 76ers' Future Draft Picks

In recent years, the Sixers have been a threat to contend for the coveted NBA Finals. But they haven't yet gotten over the hump.

With Joel Embiid and James Harden spearheading the team, the Sixers are solid on talent for now, but should still be in the market to surround the two with talent. In order to do that, they'll need draft picks, the currency of the NBA trade market.

Here is where the Sixer's future pick stash currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 76ers -- 2 Hawks, Hornets, Nets* Multiple

Details:

* - 76ers receive most favorable of Hawks, Hornets and Nets selections.

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 76ers -- 2 76ers --

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 76ers --

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 76ers --

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 76ers -- 2 76ers --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 76ers -- 2 76ers --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 76ers -- 2 76ers --

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.