USA Stars vs. World Odds, Spread, Total and Prediction for 2026 NBA All-Star Game

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game features yet another new format, as the All-Stars have been divided into three teams based on their home country and will play in a round-robin tournament to determine the winner.

There are two teams made up of United States All-Star players (Team Stars and Team Stripes), and there is one team made up of players with international heritage – Team World.

The first of the four round-robin games will be between the USA Stars and Team World, where oddsmakers have set the World team as a 2.5-point favorite. This is the one game that Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic (hamstring) will play in, although he is expected to be on a minutes restriction in the matchup.

The World team is favored to win the tournament in its totality, but can it get things started with a win over the USA Stars and Anthony Edwards?

Here’s a look at the odds, rosters and my prediction for this matchup.

USA Stars vs. World Odds

Spread

USA Stars +2.5 (-104)

World -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

USA Stars: +120

World: -148

Total

81.5 (Over -114/Under -110)

USA Stars vs. World Rosters

USA Stars

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Team World

Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers)

Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)*

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)*

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Norman Powell (Miami Heat)

Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

*injured and will not play

USA Stars vs. World Prediction

Predicting any All-Star Game matchup is tough, especially since there has been a lack of competitiveness during the game in recent years.

Since each game is only 12 minutes long, it’s clear that oddsmakers are expecting defense to be optional with the total up in the 80s for this matchup.

Victor Wembanyama, who put on a show at last year’s All-Star Game, is the favorite to win the MVP, as it seems like the betting market expects him to give a full effort in this year’s contest.

While I wouldn’t recommend betting on the All-Star Game because of the effort volatility, I do think there’s a clear advantage from a size perspective for Team World in this game.

They have a ton of bigs – led by Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun, Karl-Anthony Towns and Wembanyama – against a Stars team that only has Jalen Duren and Chet Holmgren as potential rim protectors.

Plus, Edwards – the best player on the USA Stars team – hasn’t exactly dominated in the All-Star game, scoring four points in 2024 before sitting out with an injury in 2025.

Pick: Team World Moneyline (-148 at FanDuel)

