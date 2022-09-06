Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Phoenix Suns' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Phoenix Suns' cache of future NBA Draft selections.

With the formidable backcourt duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul at the helm, the Phoenix Suns are always in position to make a splash.

But teams are always looking to acquire even more talent, and draft picks are the NBA's currency. Should the Suns want to add even more star power to the roster, they'll need first round selections.

Despite some blockbuster moves, the Suns stash remains relatively unchanged. Here is a comprehensive guide to the Suns' future pick stash:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Suns

--

2

Suns

--

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Suns

--

2

Suns

--

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Suns

--

2

Suns

--

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Suns

--

2

Suns

--

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Suns

--

2

Suns

--

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Suns

--

2

Suns

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Suns

--

2

Suns

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Suns

--

2

Suns

--

