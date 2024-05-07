2024 NBA Mock Draft: Projections On Lottery Week
On Sunday, the NBA Draft Lottery will take place as teams in that part of the draft find out where exactly their picks will land. This event could change the future of a franchise depending on how the odds play out. For now, what we do know is how the season ended from a reverse standings perspective and who has the highest odds at the top pick.
As such, it's still a good exercise to predict how the draft could unfold based on what we do know today. Team boards will fluctuate between now and the minutes leading up to the draft, but projections are beginning to become more clear.
Leveraging Tankathon to generate our draft order, we take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Detroit Pistons: Alex Sarr (NBL)
2. Washington Wizards: Ron Holland (Ignite)
3. Charlotte Hornets: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)
Early Lottery
4. Portland Trail Blazers: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)
5. San Antonio Spurs: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
6. Toronto Raptors: Nikola Topic (INTL)
7. Memphis Grizzlies: Cody Williams (Colorado)
8. Utah Jazz: Stephon Castle (UConn)
Late Lottery
9. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Donovan Clingan (UConn)
10. Atlanta Hawks: Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
11. Chicago Bulls: Yves Missi (Baylor)
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
13. Sacramento Kings: Isaiah Collier (USC)
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Jared McCain (Duke)
Mid-First Round
15. Miami Heat: Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)
16. Philadelphia 76ers: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
18. Orlando Magic: Kyshawn George (Miami)
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Tyler Smith (Ignite)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
Late First Round
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Devin Carter (Providence)
22. Phoenix Suns: DaRon Holmes (Dayton)
23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Tristan da Silva (Colorado)
24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
25. New York Knicks: Zach Edey (Purdue)
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Kel'el Ware (Indiana)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin McCullar (Kansas)
28. Denver Nuggets: Dillon Jones (Weber State)
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Jaylon Tyson (Cal)
30. Boston Celtics: Izan Almansa (Ignite)
Early Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)
32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Bobi Klintman (NBL)
35. San Antonio Spurs: Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): KJ Simpson (Colorado)
38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Jamal Shead (Houston)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
43. Miami Heat: Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
45. Sacramento Kings: Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)
Late Second Round
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Wooga Poplar (Miami)
47. Orlando Magic: Payton Sandfort (Iowa)
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Adem Bona (UCLA)
49. FORFEITED (PHI)
50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): PJ Hall (Clemson)
52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Trevon Brazile (Arkansas)
53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Trey Alexander (Creighton)
54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Tyon Grant-Foster (Grand Canyon)
55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)
56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Alex Karaban (UConn)
57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): JT Toppin (New Mexico)
58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)
59. FORFEITED (PHX)
60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)
