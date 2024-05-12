NBA Draft: Kings Land No. 13 Overall Pick
At the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Sunday afternoon, 14 teams learned where they’d be selecting in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
The Kings were among those teams, coming away with No. 13 overall selection.
The team has recently rebuilt their team through the draft lottery, and are certainly no stranger to selecting in the top-14. Players like De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell and most recently Keegan Murray, were all taken there.
The beam team portrayed the same talent they did a season ago, but this time in a much harder conference. They still managed to make the Play-In game, but fell to the Pelicans by seven points. That end to their season netted them the thirteenth best draft odds.
Sacramento had just around a 4% chance at landing within the top four, and a 93% chance at landing the No. 13 pick.
While most draft experts are near-consensus that this year lacks less of a punch near the top, the team will still have the opportunity to select from a variety of talented prospects.
Now, prospects will take to the NBA Draft Combine to showcase their measurements, skills and basketball knowledge. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.
You can reference Draft Digest’s most recent big board here.
