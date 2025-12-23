Charlotte's Kon Knueppel Becomes Fastest Player to Hit 100 3-Pointers

While the Charlotte Hornets likely aren't playoff contenders this season, the team has clearly made a step in the right direction after going 19-63 in 2024-25.

Charles Lee's squad holds a 9-20 record going into its matchup with the Washington Wizards and sits at No. 12 in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets have notched a few solid wins this season, including takedowns of the Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.

Charlotte fell to Cleveland in its most recent matchup, a 139-132 defeat on Monday night, but one of the team's rookies made history despite the loss. Kon Knueppel, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, made his 100th career 3-pointer against the Cavaliers, becoming the quickest player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Utah's Lauri Markkanen was previously the fastest to 100 triples, doing so in 41 games. Sacramento's Keegan Murray and Los Angeles' Luka Doncic are tied at No. 3 on the list at 42 games, while Knueppel's teammate, Brandon Miller, rounds out the top five at 48 games.

Kon Knueppel the fastest player to 100 threes made BY FAR 🎯



pic.twitter.com/L5PmDNC1F2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 23, 2025

Not only did Knueppel become the fastest player to reach 100 career 3-point makes, he did so in 12 fewer games than Markkanen. In his record-breaking performance, the Duke product finished with 20 points, 2 assists and a rebound, shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 5-of-9 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

The Hornets' top pick is one of multiple rookies playing significant minutes for Charlotte, and has been a key contributor to the team's improvement from the 2024-25 campaign.

A good connector and shooter, Knueppel has played his role well for Lee's squad, flanking more estbalished veterans like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Despite being younger than both of the aforementioned players, Knueppel also seems to have no problem delivering when his number is called.

The rookie has scored at least 20 points 15 times in his first 29 NBA games, including a trio of 30-point performances.

This season, Knueppel is averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 47.4% from the field and 41.4% from deep on 8.7 attempts per game. With remarkable effeicency for such a high volume shooter, especially as a rookie, Knueppel could develop into one of the league's better perimeter shooters.

Undoubtedly, Knueppel has been one of the top performers from 2025 NBA Draft class as a rookie, and appears to be a home run draft pick for Charlotte.

