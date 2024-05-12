NBA Draft: Rockets Land No. 3 Overall Pick via Nets
At the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Sunday afternoon, 14 teams learned where they’d be selecting in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
The Rockets were among those teams, coming away with No. 3 overall pick via the Brooklyn Nets selection.
The Rockets have frequented the lottery for the past several seasons, coming away with picks that would land them Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson. This year, though, their selection comes via the Nets, who finished with a 31-51 record.
The pick was acquired in shipping off then-superstar James Harden to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. After the demolition of that trio, the Rockets were left with great picks. This year’s had just a 4-5% chance at landing in the top-four, but a combined 76% chance at landing at No. 9 or No. 10.
While most draft experts are near-consensus that this year lacks less of a punch near the top, the team will still have the opportunity to select from a variety of talented prospects.
Now, prospects will take to the NBA Draft Combine to showcase their measurements, skills and basketball knowledge. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.
You can reference Draft Digest’s most recent big board here.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.