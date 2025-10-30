Cedric Coward Continues to Be a Spark Plug for Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are in a weird spot right now. They aren't a title contender, but the team is too good to fall back into the basement of the league. They're a playoff team that could make a run down the road, but could also very easily flop and suffer another early exit.
Five games into the NBA season, the Grizzlies may be leaning more toward the top amid the state of the rotation. It's not just Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson, but it's how they've gelled with the rest of the rotation, including rookie Cedric Coward.
Coward, the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has been the spark plug Memphis desperately needed off the bench. A team that ranks in the bottom half of the league in offensive and defensive rating is 3-2 after a nail-biter against the Phoenix Suns last night.
Coward was a major factor in the win, putting up 14 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in 28 minutes. He remains uber-efficient, having shot 5-of-10 from the field and 2-for-3 from three.
It's not just that Coward is putting up numbers. It's how efficiently he's doing it. The 6-foot-6 wing is shooting 65.1% from the field and 64.7% from three, and he's taking a wide variety of shots.
Coming out of Washington State, Coward was also regarded for his defense, which he has shown as a prototypical wing. He has some notable defensive possessions against some of the NBA's best offensive players, and can both guard the perimeter and rise up to protect the paint with his athleticism and 7-foot-2 wingspan.
Experience has a lot to do with Coward's early success. Many were hesitant to draft him due to an injury that shut down most of his final collegiate season, as well as his being 22 years old.
According to databallr, when Memphis has Coward on the floor, the team posts a 124 offensive rating, 109.1 defensive rating and 14.8 net rating in medium-to-high-leverage possessions (97 minutes). When he's not on the floor, those numbers drop to 100.5 offensive rating, 128.1 defensive rating and -27.6 net rating (98 minutes).
The Grizzlies have run the same starting lineup for all five games this season, but if Coward continues to prove himself, perhaps he could overtake a player like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Jaylen Wells for more minutes in the rotation. Memphis is in a great spot, remaining competitive while developing talent at the same time.