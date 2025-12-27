Celtics’ Rookie Coming on as Real Contributor in First Season

The Boston Celtics have, predictably, been a great basketball team this season.

After an offseason of pundits projecting them to finish as a potential lottery team — somewhat rightfully so, due to Jayson Tatum’s injury and the loss of a few major contributors — they’ve instead flipped things and are firmly among the postseason hunt.

It makes plenty of sense. Boston’s too traditionally good, even sans half its championship starting five, to finish as a lower seed in the Eastern Conference. Though they’re sitting at third in the East right now is certain to hurt chances at that lottery pick.

Luckily for the C’s, they seem to have nabbed a rotational-level contributor at the 2025 NBA Draft in the form of Hugo Gonzalez.

A 6-foot-6 wing, Gonzalez was seen as one of the top international contributors in the class, hailing from Real Madrid of the Liga ACB. He then boasted a fluid game built around slashing, rebounding and connective passing, which as carried over well in the Celtics’ core.

His numbers haven’t jumped off the page just yet: 4.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals in just 14 minutes per game. Though his splits have been solid at 53% from the field and 41% from three, and he’s beginning to earn more time overall.

He’s seen three double-digit games in his last seven performances, playing upwards of 20 minutes in plenty of those. Since scoring his career high of 14 points against the Wizards weeks ago, he’s played just under 20 minutes per game, shooting a blistering 65% in the same span.

Against the Raptors days ago, he became the only less-than-20-year-old Celtic, alongside Jayson Tatum, to record a double-double.

Celtics under 20 who've recorded a double-double:



Hugo Gonzalez

Jayson Tatum



That's it. That's the list. pic.twitter.com/saVsIMhG4O — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 26, 2025

For now, Gonzalez is helping in small ways: scoring off-ball, rebounding with ferocity and acting aggressively in passing lanes. Though it clear in his age and general feel for the game that the team has found themselves, in the least, a rotational contributor for the long-haul.

If he can continue to hit his triples, and especially raise his volume from beyond the arc, he could provide even more than a role player punch.

Gonzalez will need to continue improve. He's been prone to fouling, issuing four fouls in four-straight games in a recent stretch. Though given his youth and level of experience that's likely to happen.

If he can continue to burrow his way further into the rotation, the experience he earns with Boston in his debut NBA season could be invaluable.