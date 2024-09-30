Could Reed Sheppard Supplant Jalen Green in Rockets Rotation?
If there's a player in this rookie class who could find himself in the starting rotation sooner rather than later, it could be former Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, whose skills beyond just elite shooting could carry him into a starting role as early as this season. The third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could make an impact on a team that is already trending upwards in a difficult Western Conference.
The newest addition to a very exciting young corps for the Rockets, Sheppard was flat-out phenomenal as a true freshman under John Calipari last season. He was arguably the best shooter in collegiate basketball, leading the nation with a blistering 52.5% on 141 attempted three-pointers. He also possesses a versatile ability to shoot given he can do it off of the catch or off of the dribble, a compulsory skill at the NBA level for a guard prospect who is somewhat undersized at 6-foot-3.
In addition to his efficiency, however, Sheppard provides real value as a secondary ball handler and creator, as he averaged 4.5 assists per game with the Wildcats last year in addition to his 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. He can do it out of the pick-and-roll and can use his handle to access passes when on the drive; his slashing skill is underrated and overlooked often because he lacks explosive athleticism, but he is still very effective in this area.
He will of course be in direct competition with 2021 second-overall pick Jalen Green, a high-volume shooter with elite shotmaking ability himself. It won't be an easy competition considering Green is lightyears ahead as an athlete, as he is truly explosive vertically and with the ball in his hands. However, Sheppard possesses an edge in his aforementioned creation ability, as well as his efficiency overall. Green shot 33.3% from deep last year, and while it is obviously much more difficult to get off a shot in the NBA than it is in the SEC, Sheppard projects as a better shooter at this point in time.
Sheppard is also a better off-ball defensive player than Green is. While neither are going to be top-notch on-ball defenders, Sheppard has the advantage here in that he creates steals. He averaged 2.5 steals at Kentucky, and in NBA Summer League, he improved on that total with 2.7 per game. He gets his hands into passing lanes and jumps routes similar to the way a cornerback would in football. His anticipation, which ties into his basketball IQ, is elite.
While Green will hold down the starting spot to begin the year, it may be more within Sheppard's reach than one might assume considering Green's 19.5 points per game last season and place as Houston's second-leading scorer. It's not necessarily the scoring at which Sheppard will excel – it's everything else he brings to the table.
With Green's subpar 42.1% from the field on the year, Sheppard could have an opportunity to snatch this role away if he can do what he does best, which is shoot efficiently, facilitate offense as a secondary ball handler, and wreak havoc off the ball on the defensive end. Whether he starts or not, he will get his chances to play – if he can make the most of these opportunities, he may slide into the starting role towards the end of this season or the beginning of the next.
The Rockets have a bright future in their youthful roster, and Sheppard is a big part of Ime Udoka's designs for a competitive Western Conference team.
