Can Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Make All-Defense Team as a Rookie?
Throughout NBA history, only six rookies have ever been named to an All-Defensive team. This list includes some big names such as Victor Wembanyama most recently in 2024, Tim Duncan in 1998, David Robinson in 1990, Hakeem Olajuwon in 1985, Manute Bol also in 1985 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970. Four of these players were MVPs, and many believe Wembanyama can become himself in the future.
This year, first overall pick Cooper Flagg has a chance to join this elite company by leveraging his talents to earn an All-Defense selection. The Dallas Mavericks’ 18-year-old forward has both the skill-set and the situation to achieve this honor, but will have to establish his reputation on this end to do so.
Flagg’s Skill-Set is Ready to Bring Elite Defensive Value
In his freshman season at Duke, Flagg didn’t turn 18 years old until mid season. Still, his youth didn’t stop him from starring as one of college basketball’s very best defenders.
The 6-foot-8 Maine native thrived both as a perimeter stopper, and even more so as a help defender at the rim. As he transitions to the league, Flagg will quickly be able to bring elite defensive versatility as he guards opposing top wings with his chest strength and lateral speed, and protects the rim with his premier instincts and 7-foot wingspan.
Flagg’s Situation Will Bring Out the Best Defensively
Beyond his individual talents, Flagg’s defensive situation in Dallas will allow him to bring defensive value for a high-end unit. He’ll share the frontcourt with a number of high-end rim protectors, most notably elite defender Anthony Davis.
Davis and Flagg have a chance to be the NBA’s very best defensive duo, as they combine mobility, instincts and advantageous physical traits to stifle opposing offenses. Should they find their stride early, this dynamic will allow Flagg’s defensive talents to contribute to a broader team success and strengthen his All-Defense case.
Flagg’s NBA Reputation is to be Determined
While Flagg could plausibly be an impactful enough defender to be worthy of an All-Defensive selection, that’s only half of the battle to earn the honors. Much of the selection to these teams is based off of a player’s reputation, which is established early on.
Flagg comes into the league known for his defensive talents, but he’ll have to put them on full display in his early NBA action. Voters will be looking for his ability to be disruptive in terms of racking up steals and blocks, while also taking tough defensive assignments and showing consistent high energy. Given the motor he demonstrated at Duke, the Maine native should be able to do just this in his first season.
All things considered, Flagg has a great chance to capture the elusive All-Defense honors as a rookie on the Mavericks.