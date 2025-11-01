Dylan Harper Is Proving to Be a Long-Term Star for the Spurs
The vision is finally starting to come together for the San Antonio Spurs. After years of missing the playoffs, accumulating draft picks and developing talent, they're 5-0 to start the season, looking like one of the scariest teams in the NBA at the top of the Western Conference.
Most of that is due to Victor Wembanyama. Not only is he living up to the superstar potential, but the 21-year-old is a legitimate MVP candidate, averaging 30.2 points, 14.6 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game.
While Wembanyama is the clear franchise superstar, he has plenty of help and youth around him. One player emerging as an elite weapon is rookie Dylan Harper. The point guard, although just 19 years old, is showing he can be a long-term piece for San Antonio next to Wembanyama.
Most recently, in a win against the Miami Heat, Harper put up 13 points, two rebounds and four assists on an efficient 5-for-10 shooting from the field and 2-for-5 from three.
Harper is averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to start his professional career. The No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft isn't putting up All-Star numbers yet, but he's showing how impactful he is right now, and the potential he has to become a legitimate running mate to the French phenom.
The 6-foot-5 rookie has shown great poise and has let the game come to him on most nights. In just 25.8 minutes per game, he knows his role, but has proven to be so impactful. The Rutgers product can facilitate, score from the wing, and play solid defense on the other end. He's already looking more comfortable with each game that passes.
When Harper is on the floor, the Spurs have a 127.2 offensive rating and 20.1 net rating, according to databallr. When he's not out there, those numbers drop to a 108 offensive rating and 3.5 net rating. While Wembanyama is the main reason for San Antonio's success, a point guard like Harper is perfect, as the two play off of each other often.
With De'Aaron Fox still out due to a right hamstring strain, Harper and Stephon Castle have been the perfect replacements to run the offense. When he returns, the Spurs are expected to be better, and Harper should still get big minutes after proving he belongs in the rotation. The Spurs could find themselves in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.