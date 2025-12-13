Hornets' Rookie Kon Knueppel Notches Third 30-Point Game

As the buzzer sounded in the Spectrum Center, the Hornets walked off the court sunken for the 18th time this season.

Another game where the NBA’s 25th-ranked defense gave up 120+points — another season staring the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings in the face.

But unlike most years, there’s been some hope.

A buzz, one might say.

Through the disappointment of another season featuring injuries to key players such as star point guard Lamelo Ball and former 2nd overall pick Brandon Miller, Charlotte’s most consistent source of production has been Kon Knueppel, a rookie.

Knueppel was back at it again Friday night against the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 33 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the Hornets' 129-126 loss. While the Hornets ultimately came up short, the rookie’s imprint on the game was undeniable from the opening tip.

Kon Knueppel II tonight:



33 points

5 Rebounds

9 assists

pic.twitter.com/Ya8SkLMmSa — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) December 13, 2025

To describe the game Knueppel played is to describe control.

He operated at an unimpeded pace, never allowing the Bulls to dictate terms or speed him up. Every possession felt intentional. There was no wasted movement, no excess dribbling, no rush to manufacture something that wasn’t there.

Knueppel got to his spots with ease — particularly in the mid-range — where his balance and body control stood out. He rose straight up into his jumper, squared his shoulders, and landed softly, the mark of a player comfortable in his mechanics. Chicago contested, but rarely disrupted. He had already won the possession before the shot left his hand.

Off the ball, his impact was just as impactful. Knueppel sprinted through pin-downs and curled tightly around screens, setting his feet quickly to launch from beyond the arc. Even when the shots didn’t fall, the process was correct. The looks were exactly what the offense wanted.

Perhaps most telling was how little he needed the ball to control the game.

Knueppel finished the night with nine assists against just two turnovers, a reflection of both his feel and processing. He wasn’t always the one creating the initial advantage, but he consistently kept it alive. Quick decisions. Immediate reads. Swinging the ball to the open man before the defense could recover.

There was no hunting for assists, no forcing passes into traffic. He trusted his teammates and trusted that the correct play would present itself. More often than not, it did.

In a game filled with chaos and defensive breakdowns, Knueppel played with rhythm and with an understanding of the game that doesn’t often show up in rookies.

The performance was the cultivation of a historic rookie season so far. Knueppel is just the 8th rookie in NBA history to average 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists on at least 60 true shooting percentage.

His third 30-point game of the season puts him on pace to finish the year with 10, which would rank fifth all-time, behind the likes of Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony, Blake Griffin, and Victor Wembanyama.

Will Knueppel reach the heights of those all-time great rookie seasons?

Time will tell, but amidst another disappointing season, the Hornets' rookie has given Charlotte a rookie season for the ages.