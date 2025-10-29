First NBA Rookie of the Year Ladder Highlights Elite Draft Class
It's no surprise that the 2025 NBA Draft class has been cementing itself as one of the best in years to start the season. This group was highly regarded heading into June, and through the first week of NBA action, they have been taking the world by storm, showcasing the potential to be one of the best classes in league history.
There have been a few surprises through the first week. Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick, has shown flashes of greatness, but for the generational hype he was receiving, there have been some duds. Meanwhile, Dylan Harper (No. 2) and VJ Edgecombe (No. 3) have had some superstar games, even as second or third options to their team's best players.
NBA.com's Steve Aschburner recently published the first Rookie of the Year ladder. While there aren't surprises based on the games thus far, it's eye-opening to see the rankings after what was expected prior to the draft.
Edgecombe tops the list for the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Behind Tyrese Maxey, he has stepped up mightily with injuries hindering the rotation. Joel Embiid has been extremely limited in action, while Jared McCain and Paul George have yet to suit up.
Edgecombe was always viewed as having superstar potential; it was just a matter of how he'd hone it early in his career. Through four games, the 76ers have a fantastic dynamic between the slash-heavy, uber-explosive shooting guard in Edgecombe and the all-around offensive point guard in Maxey.
Following Edgecombe is Cedric Coward, who has been a nice surprise for the Memphis Grizzlies. Coward had a lot of upside heady into the draft, but an injury last season kept him from increasing his draft stock. The No. 11 pick has lived up to the 'prototypical wing' hype, averaging 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists on a staggering 69.7% shooting from the field.
Then there's Harper to round out the top three. Off the bench, he has been instrumental in the San Antonio Spurs' 4-0 start. Victor Wembanyama has been all the buzz, but Harper has been doing a little bit of everything alongside him. He's averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
Then there's Flagg. A two-point performance while shooting 1-for-9 against the Oklahoma City Thunder lowered his averages to 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's making a major impact on the defensive end, but hasn't been efficient and consistent on the offensive end.
There's still plenty of time for each player's stats to change. Some may cool off, while others could get hot with comfort. For now, Flagg hasn't been the best rookie to start the season, while most of the picks in the class have been impressive.