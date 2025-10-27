Through Multiple Games, the 2025 NBA Draft Class Has the Chance to Be Historic
Over the last decade or so, fans have been searching for NBA Draft classes to rival those of the past. The 2003, 1996 and 1984 classes are widely regarded as the best of the bunch. Since the careers of the picks have come to fruition, it has been hard to find another all-time group.
The 2025 NBA Draft had immense hype leading up to June. A lot of it can be attributed to Cooper Flagg, the generational prospect who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks. However, a major strength is that this year's class runs deep, and the first few games of the season have proved that to be true.
While most rookies have played two or three games at this point, Flagg isn't even considered the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award, less than one week into the season. VJ Edgecombe, the No. 3 pick, leads all first-year players in points per game (24.5) after a historic NBA debut for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The No. 2 pick, Dylan Harper, is getting more comfortable with each game, averaging 16 points, five rebounds and 4.3 assists. The San Antonio Spurs are looking like a legitimate playoff team, and he has been a major contributor and impressive pairing with Victor Wembanyama.
But it isn't just the top picks who have shown great potential. Kon Knueppel, Jeremiah Fears, Tre Johnson, Cedric Coward and Walter Clayton Jr. round out the rest of the rookies averaging 10 points or more at the moment. That's eight players, seven of whom were selected in the lottery.
Other players with impressive performances in other areas thus far include Nique Clifford (eight rebounds, two steals, one block per game), Ryan Kalkbrenner (9.3 points, 7.7 rebounds per game) and Javon Small (8.3 points, 5.7 assists per game). This is shaping up to be a well-rounded draft class, and one that could end up being historic.
There are still plenty of games for more rookies to cool off or get hot, but the potential of this year's rookies cannot be denied. What's most impressive is that many of these players are performing at a high level for postseason contenders.
The top three teams from the 2025 draft could all end up in the playoffs, with their rookies being major contributors. Flagg, Harper and Edgecombe are highlighting a new generation of young hoopers as the NBA transitions to a new era.