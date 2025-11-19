Grizzlies Rookie Cedric Coward Posts Impressive Double-Double vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies have been with a lot of negativity to start the season. At 4-11, they aren't the same playoff contender as last year, and have had plenty of drama regarding star point guard Ja Morant. Last night, there wasn't much to like in 111-101 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Except for Cedric Coward. The No. 11 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft put up the third double-double of his career with 19 points and 11 rebounds in just 25 minutes. He shot 7-for-15 from the field and 5-for-7 from three.

The 22-year-old was playing off the catch, but also put the ball on the floor to score in the paint. In the second half, he recorded 16 of his 19 points, keeping the Grizzlies in the game. Despite the loss, he was the lone bright spot for Memphis.

Coward has already had plenty of performances like this, just 15 games into his NBA career. The former Washington State star ranks fourth among rookies in points per game (14.3), second in total three-pointers made (28), second in rebounds per game (6.4) and sixth in assists per game (2.9). He's building a strong case for Rookie of the Year contention.

Coming into the draft, the 6-foot-6 wing was one of the more perplexing prospects to figure out. He was undoubtedly talented, but a shoulder injury in his final collegiate season limited his ability to show scouts what he could do, which is why he ended up in the late lottery.

However, that upside is already starting to show, as his age has clearly helped him early on. He's extremely efficient, shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.6% from three thus far, displaying poise and comfort early in his career.

On the defensive end, Coward isn't wowing anyone with surface-level stats. However, according to databallr, when he's on the floor, the Grizzlies post a 114.5 defensive rating. When he's not out there, that number reaches 119.

The same goes for the offensive end. When Coward plays, Memphis has a 113.8 offensive rating and a -0.7 net rating. Take him out, and those drop to a 103.8 offensive rating and -15.3 net rating.

With Morant struggling and the Grizzlies getting limited production from other wings, Coward has received plenty of opportunities and taken advantage of them. He could be a major building piece for the future, even if the season doesn't go as planned in Memphis.