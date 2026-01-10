Pelicans' Rookies Shine in New Orleans' Victory Against Washington

There hasn't been many wins for fans of the New Orleans Pelicans to celebrate this season.

On Friday night, though, the team notched its ninth victory of the 2025-26 season, improving the group's record to 9-31. New Orleans defeated Washington 128-107 on the road, led by 35 points from Trey Murphy III and 31 points from Zion Williamson.

For most teams, having a 9-31 record would indicate a shot at landing one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. The Pelicans, though, traded their first-round selection in the 2026 class to jump up in last summer's draft and pick Derik Queen.

That move may have prevented the team from added another promising prospect this summer, but Queen has exceeded expectations early in his career. The 21-year-old notched a triple-double in New Orleans' win against Washington, finishing with 14 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists and 2 blocks while shooting 7-of-13 from the field.

After being selected No. 13 overall following one season at Maryland, the first-year big man is averaging 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals and a block in his first 39 NBA games.

Queen is currently shooting 49.6% from the field, 17.9% from 3-point range and 77.4% from the free throw line. While there are a few areas of Queen's game that could improve, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound center has showcased a well-rounded skill set that should make him a key piece of the Pelicans' future in the coming years if he continues to develop.

Alongside Queen, Jeremiah Fears had a strong outing against Washington, chipping in 21 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals while shooting 9-of-15 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Fears has also had a strong rookie campaign, averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 43.8% from the field, 32.8% from deep and 78.7% from the charity stripe.

The talented first-year guard was selected No. 6 overall in the 2025 class after one season at Oklahoma. Fears, who is 19-years-old, is one of the youngest players in the NBA after reclassifying to join the Sooners a year early.

If Fears hadn't reclassified, he would currently be a freshman in college.

With two standout rookies on the roster, New Orleans could have a bright future if Queen and Fears continue to improve, and the team is able surround the duo with more depth.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.