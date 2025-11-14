Hornets Rookie Kon Knueppel Tops Latest Rookie Rankings

So far, the 2025 NBA Draft class is looking to be the best we've seen in years. So far, eight first-year players are averaging double-figure points, with many of the top picks living up to expectations thus far. Other rookies who were selected down the line are also showing immense promise.

While Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks), Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs) and VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers) have impressed thus far, the No. 4 pick of the draft has exceeded expectations with his high IQ on offense, generating impressive stat lines and outplaying the rest of the class.

Kon Knueppel, Flagg's former Duke teammate and a star in his own right, has been producing at a high level for the Charlotte Hornets. Through 11 games, he's averaging 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists on uber-efficient shooting splits (45-40-89).

The 6-foot-7 wing recently became the first player in NBA history to total 150 or more points and 30 or more three-pointers in the first 10 games of his career.

All of this is why Knueppel ranks first in The Athletic's latest rookie rankings from Sam Vecenie. It's extremely rare to find an efficient and smart rookie, but Knueppel has proven to carry over his instincts from his time at Duke.

"What's been most fun about Knueppel in Charlotte is how coach Charles Lee is using him within the offensive scheme," Vecenie wrote. "He's being weaponized as a movement shooter, with the ability to fly off different screening actions like curls or flares. He sets killer on-ball screens with contact thanks to his strength, but he also has the IQ to know when to slip them into open space.

"Knueppel's intelligence off the ball is also elite, as he relocates sharply into dangerous areas off teammates' drives and offensive rebounds and also finds buckets off cuts. Already, NBA teams have been forced to treat him like the elite shooter he is, opening up space for teammates like Collin Sexton to drive."

Flagg isn't too far behind at No. 4, while Cedric Coward (Memphis Grizzlies) and Edgecombe fill out No. 2 and No. 3. Harper's injuries have limited his availability and production, although he impressed in the games he came off the bench.

With plenty of time for players to cool off or get hot, fans can at least marvel at how productive this class has been thus far. At the moment, Knueppel leads the pack.