Mavs Rookie Cooper Flagg Shines in First NBA Christmas Game

At 12-20, the Dallas Mavericks are in the mix for the Play-In Tournament, but are struggling and trending downward amid uncertainty regarding the futures of Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving. However, their one bright spot is, of course, Cooper Flagg.

Flagg got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but he has exploded to take the lead in the Rookie of the Year race. This month, he has been incredible, averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game on more than 50% shooting from the field.

Despite the Mavericks' 126-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Flagg was a star in his first Christmas Day game. The forward put up 27 points, six rebounds, five assists and a block on 13-for-21 shooting from the field with just one turnover.

Cooper Flagg scores on the nice lefty scoop for 19pts!

In 36 minutes, with Davis out for most of the game due to another injury, Flagg took over and took advantage of a Warriors team that has struggled to defend the paint. The 6-foot-9 wing became the first rookie since 1970 to put up at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists on Christmas Day.

Yes, Flagg is an incredible slasher and managed to get to the rim multiple times, finishing through tough contact. However, a noticeable improvement to his game this month, on display on Thursday, was his midrange game. He didn't take too many threes, going 1-for-3 from beyond the arc, but he worked his way inside the line, rising up for smooth jumpers.

Cooper Flagg pull up J!

good defense, better offense!!

Flagg was also running the floor in transition as both a ball handler and rim runner. The Mavericks tried running him at the point guard position early in his career, but have since reverted to playing him as a true forward. Even still, he has been able to initiate offense both in the half-court and transition.

The former Duke star has been in constant competition with college teammate Kon Knueppel for the Rookie of the Year award, who is putting up similar stats for a 10-20 Charlotte Hornets squad.

While the Hornets' lottery pick has been phenomenal, Flagg's two-way improvement this early into the season cannot be denied. He is now averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting nearly 50% from the field and nearly 30% from three.

With the trade deadline approaching, time will tell if Dallas pulls the plug on Davis or any other veterans. However, the Mavericks clearly have their leader for the future in Flagg, evident in his Christmas Day performance.