Kon Knueppel Dazzles vs. Lakers, Asserts Himself in Rookie of the Year Race

While Cooper Flagg and VJ Edgecombe have been almost all the buzz among rookies, Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel has asserted himself into the Rookie of the Year race and could be the favorite if he continues to impress the way he has been doing over the last few games.

The No. 4 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft faced off against Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers last night, and although the Hornets lost, 121-111, Knueppel was a major bright spot in Charlotte. He nearly finished with the first triple-double of his career, putting up 19 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and a steal while shooting 6-for-11 from the field.

Kon Knueppel 19 Points, 10 Rebs, 9 Assists full highlight vs Lakers I 25-26 NBA Season pic.twitter.com/SrCttDsrfD — Hoops Showtime (@HoopsShowtime12) November 11, 2025

Knueppel continued to display high-IQ basketball against the Lakers, limiting useless dribbles, making the right passes and playing off of his teammates. The 6-foot-6 wing was everywhere the Hornets, displaying true facilitation with LaMelo Ball still injured.

Knueppel became the first player in NBA history to total 150 or more points and 30 or more three-pointers in the first 10 games of his career. He is shooting 45.2% from the field and 40% from three at the moment.

For the season, the Duke product is averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 45-40-91 shooting splits. He leads all rookies in points per game, total points and three-pointers made. Over the last four games, he's been even better, putting up 23.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

With Knueppel getting off to this hot a start, there's a legitimate argument for him to be the Rookie of the Year favorite right now. He's currently in competition with Flagg, Edgecombe and Cedric Coward, but their stats aren't as impressive.

Plus, the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies also share similar records to the Hornets. The Philadelphia 76ers are a winning team right now, but the Rookie of the Year award tends to favor individual statistics over team success.

Charlotte hasn't had much to cheer for since its last playoff appearance in 2016. The team has been through one long, tumultuous rebuild despite Ball being an All-Star point guard.

However, Knueppel provides legitimate hope as an efficient, consistent wing who can make an impact on almost all parts of the floor. The young core of Ball, Knueppel, Brandon Miller and Ryan Kalkbrenner has shown flashes of a team that could develop into a postseason contender, especially in a weak Eastern Conference.