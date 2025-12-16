Mavs' Cooper Flagg Makes History With 40 Points vs. Jazz

It's astonishing (in a good way) to watch how much better Cooper Flagg is getting with every game. Just over a quarter of the way through his rookie season, we are witnessing a superstar develop in real time.

On Monday, the 18-year-old left the biggest mark of his career with a historic performance against the Utah Jazz. Despite a 140-133 overtime loss, Flagg recorded 42 points, seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks. He shot 13-for-27 from the field in 42 minutes of action.

Flagg became the only 18-year-old player in NBA history to notch 40 points in a game. Naturally, he is also the youngest player in league history to reach that mark. LeBron James, who previously held the record for most points scored at 18, put up 37 points on Dec. 13, 2003, against the Boston Celtics.

Flagg was doing what he does best: taking defenders off the dribble for a combination of layups and midrange finishes. The Jazz couldn't keep him from taking the ball to either side of the paint, and his post jumper was pure when needed.

The 6-foot-9 forward also added a clutch moment to his highlight reel, driving to the rim and getting an and-one layup to fall with less than a minute to go. It made it all the more unfortunate that the Mavericks were outscored 11-4 in overtime.

Flagg talked about his performance after the game, noting how the comfort level is rising with every game. After struggling to start the season, he's showing more poise on both ends of the floor, displaying maturity despite his age.

“It’s come a long way from the start of the season, so I’m proud of that fourth quarter,” Flagg said. “It’s a new game … but I am getting more and more comfortable … and just settling in, honestly, just being myself and letting the game come to me.”

Dallas is now 10-17 on the season, and with NBA trade season practically upon us, the organization could make moves to allow Flagg to thrive in a rebuild.

The Mavericks are the 12th seed in the Western Conference, sitting a game behind the final Play-In Tournament spot. However, rumors regarding trades for Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and others could mean the youth is going to get embraced moving forward. Dallas owns five first-round picks from 2026 to 2030, but will not receive its 2027 selection.