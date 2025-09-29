Timberwolves’ Superstar Glows About Team’s Newest Rookies
Despite disappointing ends to their last two seasons, the Minnesota Timberwolves have still seen the best two-year stretch in franchise history.
They have a superstar in Anthony Edwards, one of the best two-way products in the NBA with elite defenders and savvy scorers, and now have the necessary postseason experience having made the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons.
All that and more made Edwards’ media day comments about the team’s newest rookies all the more interesting.
“I think the surprise of everybody is gonna be the two rookies we just drafted,” Edwards said at Minnesota’s media day. “Those two guys are gonna be pretty damn good.”
Comments from the coach and ancillary teammates are one thing, but an NBA superstar commenting on the abilities of the team’s fresh new faces are another. Edwards has emerged as a truly high-profile player both on and off the court in the past few seasons, most recently averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Should anyone know a thing or two about being good, it’s him.
Edwards would be referencing No. 17 pick Joan Beringer, as well as second-rounder Rocco Zikarsky — two international center prospects who have built their game around innate length and instincts.
For now, the 6-foot-11 Beringer is the more interesting of the two, but Zikarsky is certainly interesting in his own right. Beringer made his name for Cedevita Olimpija last season, putting himself on the map as a bouncy interior force who can overwhelm with length and fluidity.
He parlayed his overseas success into the Summer League, where he scored 11 points, nabbed eight rebounds and dished a stifling seven blocks in his first contest.
Zikarsky was previously thought of as one of the top ’25 draft prospects, but didn’t quite improve enough in his latest NBL season. Still, his being 7-foot-2 and offering plenty in the ways of interior scoring and rim-protection.
Both players were drafted with the future in mind, but with Edwards’ comments, they might be ready sooner than anticipated. Rudy Gobert has been a fantastic addition to the Timberwolves, and both players were likely taken with succession in mind.
The Timberwolves will face off against the Nuggets in their first preseason game on Oct. 4. They'll then take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 22 to kick off their 2025-26 regular season campaign. Any and all preseason games could be a great way for both rookies to get their NBA sea legs.