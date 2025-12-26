Timberwolves Could Finally End Search for Point Guard in 2026 NBA Draft

The Minnestoa Timberwolves have had a solid start to the 2025-26 NBA season.

Chris Finch's team may have lost on Christmas Day, but prior to an overtime defeat at the hands of Denver, the Timberwolves went on a three-game win streak that included victories against the Thunder, Bucks and Knicks.

Minnesota now holds a 20-11 record and the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference after reaching the Western Conference Finals the past two years. Despite the talent of Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, as well as a solid cast of role players, the team has been held back by inconsistent point guard play.

At 38-years old, Mike Conley is a solid veteran prescence, but is averaging just 5.2 points and 3.2 assists while shooting 35.7% from the field this season. Rob Dillingham was a former Top 10 draft pick, but hasn't been able to contribute as much as the team had hoped early in his career.

The second-year guard is averaging 3.7 points and 2 assists per game while shooting 34.9% from the floor.

Bones Hyland has stepped up and given the team solid minutes this year, but still doesn't appear to be a solid option to run the team's offense as a full-time point guard. Hyland is averaging 6.4 points and 2.2 assists per game and is more of a scoring guard who can handle intermittent point guard responsibilities.

In a recent mock draft from NBA Draft on SI, though, Minnesota found a point guard who could fit well alongside the group's other pieces. At No. 24 overall, Derek Parker paired Iowa's Bennett Stirtz with the Timberwolves, giving the team a solid floor general with plenty of experience leading an offense.

In 12 contests this season, Stirtz is averaging 16.7 points, 5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc on 5.5 attempts per game.

A solid playmaker who can also defend and shoot, Stirtz seems to be the perfect role player to place alongside Edwards and Minnesota's other stars. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, the senior guard should also have enough size to be effective at the next level.

Stirtz began his college career at Northwest Missouri State, a Division II program. There, the Liberty, MO, product earned MIAA Freshman of the Year recognition and was honored on the All-Conference team twice.

After two seasons at NWMSU, Stirtz transferred to Drake after his head coach, Ben McCollum, was hired as the Bulldogs' head coach. McCollum was hired as Iowa's head coach after one year with Drake, and Stirtz joined his coach once again.

In addition to his solid statistics and feel for the game, Stirtz should have the athleticism to succeed in the NBA, as well. Stirtz's father played basketball at Emporia State, while his mother ran track at Kansas State.

Stirtz could be just what Minnesota needs to fill its point guard spot.

