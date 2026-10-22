The NBA season has finally arrived.

After the 2026-27 campaign tipped off with three games on Oct. 20, there were 11 more contests on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

While only a few rookies saw the floor on the first night of the season, a handful of first-year players were in action the following night.

The 2026 NBA Draft class hasn't logged any standout performances through the first 14 games of the NBA season, but a few rookies have had solid professional debuts for their new teams.

Here's a look at the top rooking outings from the Oct. 21 slate of NBA contests.

Tobe Awaka, Chicago Bulls

The undrafted free agent accounted for two points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block while shooting 1-of-1 from the field in 14 minutes off the bench against Toronto.

Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks

The No. 10 pick accumulated 12 points, five rebounds and a turnover while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 2-of-2 from beyond the arc and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in 16 minutes off the bench against Washington.

Allen Graves, Toronto Raptors

The No. 19 pick chipped in five points, five rebounds, three blocks and a steal while shooting 2-of-5 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in 19 minutes off the bench against Chicago.

Graham Ike, Golden State Warriors

The undrafted free agent notched eight points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block while shooting 2-of-3 from the field, 1-of-1 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in 12 minutes off the bench against the Lakers.

The No. 11 pick got the start in his NBA debut, recording 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steals while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and 1-of-3 from the free throw line in 29 minutes against the Lakers.

Emanuel Sharp, Sacramento Kings

In 17 minutes off the bench, the No. 45 pick logged eight points, a rebound, a turnover and a steal while shooting 3-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range against the Clippers.

Keaton Wagler, LA Clippers

The No. 5 pick tallied 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, a turnover and two steals while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in 29 minutes off the bench against Sacramento.