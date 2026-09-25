Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Should Have a Good Chance at Rookie of the Year Nod

The 2026 NBA Draft class is a loaded one, likely featuring more than a few future NBA superstars and stars.

Players like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and more are set to head up their respective teams, and few will bat an eye if any of them come away with the Rookie of the Year Award.

One such player who has an outside chance, though far better than most of his peers, is new Golden State Warriors’ forward Yaxel Lendeborg. The top-four picks are certain to have the best odds at taking home hardware, though Lendeborg’s unique basketball ascension, mixed with the Warriors’ desperate need for talent, could be a winning combination.

Lendeborg was the best and most important piece of Michigan’s title-winning squad last season, playing alongside fellow lottery picks in Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara. After years of playing in the frontcourt — getting out in transition and blocking shots on the interior — Lendeborg was able to play more on the wing in his final collegiate season.

The result was a fairly different player in his senior season. He shot double the amount of threes than the year previous, somehow raising his percentage in the process. He also maintained most of his other production, seeing only a drop-off in rebounds.

The performances were enough to help him become the No. 11 pick at the ’26 draft, with Golden State adding him to a core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski and Kristaps Porzingis.

Now, Lendeborg will be tasked with immediately assimilating into and producing for a Warriors team likely in the final stages of the Curry era. Just a few days away from his 24th birthday, Lendeborg could be uniquely positioned to do just that.

The big-turned-wing has a plethora of experience in different situations and roles, and can use that to his advantage for the Warriors. He’ll be able to post up, run in transition, and even facilitate to other scorers and play-makers when needed. Defensively, he’s likely already one of the most talented on the team.

All this and more could give Lendeborg a genuine shot at Rookie of the Year. For most, he ranks near the back or just outside the top-five. Though the Warriors staying in postseason contention could give him more eyeballs than others.

The Warriors tip off preseason action on Sunday, Oct. 4. Fans could get an early look at just how Golden State plans to use the rookie through the preseason slate.