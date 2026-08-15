NBA Rookie Preview: Two Statistical Goals for Darius Acuff Jr.

With August now well underway, the NBA off-season continues to quietly move along quickly. The New York Knicks won the NBA Finals in June, the draft came and went ten days later, and the entirety of Summer League has already run its course. Now, regular season schedules have been released, and the 2026-27 preseason sits under two months away as the league enters the final stretch of its offseason.

For the 2026 draft class, these October games carry a greater weight than they do for every other player. This is the group that finally makes the professional debut they've been working their whole lives towards, and takes the first step towards building careers they've dreamed of.

While the moment is worth savoring, each rookie has to show up ready to contribute early on. NBA teams are quick to pull the leash on young players, regardless of the talent that fueled their value as draft prospects.

The Sacramento Kings' seventh overall pick, Darius Acuff Jr., enters the league on the heels of a freshman season at Arkansas in which he stuffed the stat sheet by averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game on 48.4% shooting from the field, 44.0% shooting from three, 80.9% shooting from the free throw line and a 60.4% true shooting. The 6-foot-2 guard now presumably steps into a starting point guard role for the Western Conference, clearing the way for the 19-year-old to take on sizable responsibility to open his career. With the freedom he receives as a high-volume ball handler for the Kings this season, if Acuff Jr. can clear this pair of realistic statistical benchmarks, he would signal a rookie season worth building around as a franchise centerpiece.

Goal #1: Average 4.5 Free Throw Attempts Per Game

As an Arkansas Razorback under Coach Calipari, Acuff Jr. drew 6.1 free throw attempts per game, so the goal of 4.5 attempts per game may first seem generous. However, these attempts are both harder to earn and more valuable at the NBA level for small guards.

The ability to generate 4.5 free throw attempts per game, a mark that both Trae Young and Ja Morant narrowly cleared as rookies, would attack the most fundamental question in Acuff Jr.'s NBA projection. Standing at just 6-foot-2, Acuff Jr.'s lack of size can prove a significant limiting factor when it comes to building inside-the-arc comfort as a creator. Smaller guards without exceptional vertical athleticism can often struggle to find efficient scoring and playmaking opportunities amongst the trees against NBA defense, size and physicality. This has been an obstacle for many small guards trying to find their footing in the league, such as former third overall pick Scoot Henderson.

However, the counter for many small guards such as Young to become more danegrous as inside-the-arc creators has been the free throw line. The free throw line offers the most efficient scoring opportunity in basketball and hands guards key scoring leverage when attacking the rim. If Acuff Jr. can establish the ability to get to the free throw line as a rookie, he will begin to quiet many of the biggest questions around him and build a key part of the base he'll need as an inside-the-arc creator to then pursue his star potential.

Goal #2: Average 6.5 Three-Point Attempts Per Game

While the ability to generate free throws can lay a key part of the foundation Acuff Jr. needs as an inside-the-arc scorer, it would likely be a stretch to project that inside-the-arc scoring to then further develop into a leading star trait. Small guards with athletic profiles closer to Acuff Jr. more often build star offensive impact off the shoulders of elite pull-up shooting and passing.

While Acuff Jr. has already demonstrated incredible talent as both a pull-up shooter and passer, he will have to meet high standards of productivity to bring comparable value to star guards across the NBA, especially when shooting from beyond the arc. In the league, elite pull-up shooting from three requires both incredible volume and versatility in addition to efficiency. By averaging 6.5 three-point attempts per game as a rookie, Acuff Jr. would signal he's taking the first steps toward establishing the high-volume potent three-point foundation that will likely need to be a leading skill for Acuff Jr. to achieve his star potential.