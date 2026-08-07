Ranking the Five Best NBA Draft Value Selections in the Last Five Years

Year in and out, the NBA Draft has infused the league with talent. Typically, the headliners are the top picks, those like Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg, AJ Dybantsa and plenty more.

Still, there's plenty of players who came in with little attached to their name and have carved out real roles.

In draft terms, valuable picks are different than simply the best picks. Often times, contending teams are built with lottery picks, but bolstered and eventually pushed to the top with value selections late in the first round or deep into the second.

Below, we’ll evaluate the five most valuable picks of the last half-decade:

5. Maxime Raynaud, No. 42

Kings’ center Maxime Raynaud was one of the biggest surprises last season. The No. 42 pick went for 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists steal and block per game in his debut season, cementing All-Rookie Second Team.

Even without improvement, Raynaud was a great find for a Sacramento organization in desperate need of talent. And with baked-in development, he’d likely be labeled a gem for the Kings.

4. Ajay Mitchell, No. 38

The Thunder have consistently done more with less at the NBA Draft than any other team in the league, and guard Ajay Mitchell embodies that likely more than any other player.

In a reportedly lesser 2024 draft class, the Thunder were able to grab Mitchell at No. 38, and he’s now emerged as one of the team’s best players, full stop.

Even more, Mitchell is on one of the most cost-effective deals in the entire league, making it a rich got richer scenario for OKC.

3. Andrew Nembhard, No. 31

Former Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard was the first player taken in the second round of his draft, though he’s more than return first-round value, if not lottery.

He’s been a talented contributor for Indiana from the jump, and emerged as one of the top options last season in limited time. Even more, he was a vital piece to the Pacers’ having made the NBA Finals last season.

Next year, Tyrese Haliburton will return alongside Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac and more, and Nembhard is sure to be invaluable in that core.

2. Ryan Rollins, No. 44

Rollins has bounced around a few times, so his value doesn’t 1-for-1 trade over to the Milwaukee Bucks. But they were able to add him at cost and develop him into a key piece moving forward.

Now, the former No. 44 pick is fresh off a career year having averaged 17.3 points and 5.6 assists. He’s one of a few Bucks that is likely locked into the future in Milwaukee, and is among the better mid-second picks taken in the last handful of years.

Not to mention, Rollins could have even more in the tank than shown just last season.

1. Toumani Camara, No. 52

Trail Blazers’ wing Toumani Camara tops the list at No. 1, though the Suns ultimately didn’t retain said value when they drafted him at No. 52.

Camara was traded shortly after his drafting to Portland in a package centered around Deandre Ayton and Jrue Holiday, and quickly pushed his way into the starting lineup.

Camara has now started 209 games, emerged as a double-digit scorer on the wing and finished top-10 in Defensive Player of the Year while earning All-Defense honors. For a flier second-round pick and trade-inclusion, that’s tremendous value for the Trail Blazers.