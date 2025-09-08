NBA Rookie Preview: Two Statistical Goals for Kon Knueppel
On Thursday, the NFL season kicked off. This means that sports fans can now enjoy the thrills of professional football as the Philadelphia Eagles look to defend their Super Bowl victory. It also means that the NBA season begins next month.
For most NBA players, the new season means another chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, or to reach the next level as an individual. For the current rookie class, the impending October games mean something entirely different. The 2025 Draft Class will make their league debuts in the coming months, truly fulfilling their dreams of becoming NBA players.
While it’s important for them to savor the moment, it’s imperative that each rookie approaches his early opportunity in stride, ready to do what’s needed to contribute. NBA teams are quick to pull the leash on underperforming young players, regardless of their talent level.
In the case of Kon Knueppel, he'll look to establish himself as a future star while attempting to help the Charlotte Hornets out of the NBA's longest current playoff drought. The last time Buzz City found their team in the playoffs was in 2015-16 with Kemba Walker at the helm.
Knueppel has a chance to stick out as the talent that finally turns around the Hornets as he slots in next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. In particular, if he can meet this pair of statistical benchmarks within his role, he’ll likely embark on a highly successful rookie campaign.
Goal #1: Average Five Free Throw Attempts Per Game
One of Charlotte's many offensive shortcomings last season was their inability to earn high-value opportunities at the free throw line. Led by more contact-averse stars in Ball and Miller, they ranked bottom three in free throw rate.
However, as a bigger creator, the 6-foot-5 220-lb Knueppel can be the creator that puts more pressure on the rim and get to the free throw line, where he converted 91.4% of his 3.3 tries per game last year.
In particular, if Knueppel can generate five free throw attempts per game, he'll not only help the Hornets in one of their biggest offensive weaknesses, but also set himself his own foundation of scoring efficiency.
Goal #2: Average Five Rebounds Per Game
Knueppel's offensive talent is undeniable, as is that of teammates Ball and Miller. Still, he'll have to contribute in other ways as the Hornets look to build an all-around team that can make a playoff push.
Knueppel will have to take some more difficult defensive assinments in Charlotte's top lineups, where he'll have to contain the ball. That will likley be more of a work in progress, but the former Duke Blue Devil can quickly add value by crashing the boards. If Knueppel can put in the effort to corral five rebounds per game, he'll build a base of complentary value on top of his creation prowess.