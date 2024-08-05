NBA Rookie Season Goals: Picks Four Through Six Edition
With NBA Summer League in the rearview mirror, the next step for the 2024 rookie class is to take the court in October and make their true debuts. They’ll then embark on their rookie experience, a unique journey that will establish the foundation of each prospect’s NBA career.
A successful rookie season looks a bit different for each rookie, for they face a wide range of expectations and pressure levels. For picks four through six, they’re typically not under the same microscope the top three picks are. They’re granted some additional patience, but still, they ultimately carry the heavy expectations of a top draft pick, and pressure to have a successful rookie season.
The San Antonio Spurs’ Stephon Castle, Detroit Pistons’ Ron Holland and Charlotte Hornets’ Tidjane Salaun each hold different paths to doing just this, but in particular, here’s one attainable goal for each of picks four through six to make their first season a success.
Stephon Castle: Establish an Off-the-Dribble Scoring Threat
Castle will begin his NBA career on a Spurs team centered around the colossal Victor Wembanyama. Above all, the former UConn guard’s path to early career success hinges on the synergy he can form with his 7-foot-4 teammate. He’s expected to do this defensively with his point-of-attack presence, but this is less of a given on offense.
A good start would be to develop into a capable 3-point shooter off the catch, but to really scale up his impact next to Wembanyama, he’ll have to excel as a ball-handler in the two-man game. While he’s already an impressive passer at 6-foot-5, his off-the-dribble scoring lags behind. If Castle can begin to establish himself in this area, whether it be in the paint or as a pull-up shooter, his rookie season will be a success.
Ron Holland: Bring Value as Perimeter Hhooter or On-Ball Defender
Holland is the definition of an upside swing. His tantalizing athletic traits and driving craft give him legitimate upside as a creator. However, to achieve these high-end outcomes, the Pistons' young wing will have to make many drastic improvements. First off, he has to establish himself as a productive NBA player, who can impact winning even as a non-creator.
The most direct path for Holland to do so is by becoming a capable 3-point shooter or good on-ball defender. He has the chance to develop into either, or even both, in his first season, which would be an immense success.
Tidjane Salaun: Shoot Proficiently From Three
The youngest player in the NBA, Salaun brings a collection of intriguing skills to the table. However, his youth and inexperience still plague his productivity at this point. To start his development towards NBA value, Salaun can look to his best prospect trait: his off-ball scoring.
Particularly, the 6-foot-9 Frenchman will receive many spot-up opportunities playing alongside the creation of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. If Salaun can shoot proficiently from three in these scenarios, he’ll have a good base to move forward in his career with as a big wing shooter.
