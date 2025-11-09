NBA's Rookie of the Year Race Tightens Amid Cooper Flagg, VJ Edgecombe's Performances
A week ago, VJ Edgecombe would have been the runaway pick for the 2025-26 Rookie of the Year. The No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft got off to a scorching hot start this season, with multiple 20-point performances as the Phiadelphia 76ers soared to a top seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, Edgecombe has started to come back down to Earth, which makes the Rookie of the Year race a whole lot more interesting. The 6-foot-4 wing is still averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game, but he's no longer head-and-shoulders above the rest of the rookies.
Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick and favorite to win the award heading into the season, has picked it up a bit after having some disappointing games early on. The 6-foot-9 forward is looking more comfortable each game and has gotten more opportunities amid the absence of Anthony Davis. He's putting up 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Those two are at the top of the race at the moment, but Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets cannot be overlooked. He has fit in so well with the offense, especially as LaMelo Ball has missed recent games. Knueppel is averaging 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists on extremely impressive 44-41-89 shooting splits.
Statistically, Knueppel is the best rookie right now, as his efficiency and production outweigh Flagg and Edgecombe. However, the 76ers' rookie is on a 6-3 team that could end up competing for a top-four seed in a weak Eastern Conference. As a starter, he has been a fantastic option next to Tyrese Maxey, with Joel Embiid still playing limited minutes.
So what about Flagg? The 18-year-old's rough start shouldn't be concerning, considering he reclassified and should be in his freshman year at college.
Over his last five games, Flagg has really improved in most departments, putting up an average of 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals. The shooting splits still aren't quite at the level of Knueppel or Edgecombe, but his two-way impact is starting to show, despite the surface-level stats not showing it.
There's still a lot of basketball to be played, and more rookies could enter serious Rookie of the Year talks. Cedric Coward of the Memphis Grizzlies has arguably been the most efficient first-year wing, while Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs was a huge factor off the bench before suffering a calf strain.