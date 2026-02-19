Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 19

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers dropped back-to-back games heading into the All-Star break, but they’re favored at home on Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Philadelphia is just one game over .500 at home this season, and it’s down Paul George (suspension) in this game. In addition to that, Joel Embiid is listed as out on the team’s injury report after missing the final game before the All-Star break as well.

The Hawks, who are clinging to a playoff spot in the East, are on a three-game skid of their own. Atlanta has a better road record than home record this season, but it is still four games under .500 and just 1.5 games up on the No. 11-seeded Chicago Bulls.

Can All-Star Jalen Johnson lead his team to a big second half to secure a play-in spot?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.

Hawks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Hawks +2.5 (-105)

76ers -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Hawks: +120

76ers: -142

Total

236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Hawks vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Hawks record: 26-30

76ers record: 30-24

Hawks vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Nikola Djurisic – out

Caleb Houstan – doubtful

Jonathan Kuminga – out

76ers Injury Report

MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful

Johni Broome – doubtful

Joel Embiid – out

Paul George – out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Hawks vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson 10+ Rebounds (-163)

This season, Johnson is averaging 10.6 rebounds on 16.7 rebound chances per game, and he’s a great prop target on Thursday against Philly.

The 76ers are just 21st in the NBA in rebound percentage and 19th in opponent rebounds per game. So, there should be plenty of opportunities for Johnson to hit the glass in this matchup. The Hawks star has grabbed 10 or more boards in 31 of his 50 games this season and is averaging 11.1 boards per game since Jan. 1.

After earning an All-Star nod in the 2025-26 season, Johnson is a great bet to have a big second half as he tries to cement himself as an All-NBA player.

Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

I’m going to take the points with Atlanta in this matchup, as the Hawks are 11-8 against the spread on the road and have a better net rating on the road (-0.5) than the Sixers do at home (-1.3).

In fact, Philly is just 22nd in the NBA in home net rating this season, which is likely why it’s just over .500 at Xfinity Mobile Arena while posting an 8-11 against the spread record as a home favorite.

The Hawks entered the All-Star break on a losing streak, but they have a lot of guard defenders – led by Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker – that they can throw at Tyrese Maxey on Thursday.

Plus, Philly has dropped both games against Atlanta this season, losing by eight in double overtime and then by three in their last meeting.

I think these teams are fairly equal this season, especially with Embiid out of the lineup.

Pick: Hawks +2.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

