Orlando Magic Should Grant Rookie Guard More Burn

Despite dealing with several notable injuries, the Orlando Magic have seemingly righted the ship this season.

They started out just 1-4, unable to find a rhythm with new addition Desmond Bane signed on. Since that stretch, they’ve gone 14-7, slowly climbing their way to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite that, the team still isn’t likely where it wants to be. With the Eastern Conference effectively wide open coming into the season, several thought the Magic’s new trio could lead them to the top. And while it’s not completely out of the question, there’s a sizable gap between them and the Pistons.

With that being the case, Orlando should look to involve rookie guard Jase Richardson even more.

Richardson was taken with the No. 25 pick in the draft. A one-and-done at Michigan State, he was seen as one of the highest-feel players in the class, a sentiment that’s held true through Summer League and a handful of regular-season games.

He’s slightly undersized at 6-foot-2, though this affinity for being able to play either guard spot should help him to carve out a role in the association. Richardson started out on the bench for Tom Izzo's Spartans, but eventually forced his way into the starting lineup, and saw a massive boost in production.

New guards have traditionally had a tough time acclimating to real minutes in the NBA, meaning Richardson wouldn’t help boost the team in any major way. Though getting him more burn, earlier could help to expedite his development, which will be especially useful as early as next season.

In the least, Richardson has been efficient in his short time on-court for Orlando. He’s scored 3.7 point on 53% shooting across 15 games, playing in just 6.7 minutes per contest. He’s shot just 1.1 triples per game, but made a blistering 47% of them.

Jonathan Isaac dunk, incredible find by Jase Richardson pic.twitter.com/So91tdjXBl — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) December 4, 2025

Richardson topped out at 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting in a loss to Boston in late-November, and has since done well in spot minutes, scoring eight twice and nine once in December.

He saw three games with double-digit minutes, though he was again relegated to spot minutes in the team’s last three games.

With solid 3-point shooting, play-making and slashing, Richardson obviously fits into the Magic's future plans. If the Magic were atop the East standings presently, one would understand their reluctance to set him loose. Though the middle of the regular season is as good a time as any to test Richardson's mettle.