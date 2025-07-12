NBA Eastern Conference Odds for Every Team: Cavs Favored Over Knicks to Win East
It may seem like the Eastern Conference is wide open in the NBA in the 2025-26 season, but oddsmakers clearly believe there are a couple of teams in a different class
Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, and Tyrese Haliburton, suffering injuries (all three ruptured their Achilles) in the 2025 playoffs, have re-shaped some of the contenders in the East, as Boston, Indiana, and Milwaukee all could take steps back.
All three have made some cost-cutting moves this offseason, even though the Bucks used their decision to waive-and-stretch Lillard’s contract to sign Myles Turner away from Indiana.
With some teams believing the East is wide open, we’ve seen the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, and even the Miami Heat make win-now moves to improve their chances in the 2025-26 season.
Whether or not those moves pay off remains to be seen, but oddsmakers have adjusted the odds to win the East as the offseason has progressed.
The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks remain atop the oddsboard, but do they have more competition than many expected in the 2025-26 campaign?
Here’s a look at the opening odds to win the East next season, as well as a few teams to watch in this market.
Odds to Win the Eastern Conference in 2025-26 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +245
- New York Knicks: +290
- Orlando Magic: +550
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +1100
- Atlanta Hawks: +1100
- Boston Celtics: +1500
- Detroit Pistons: +1700
- Indiana Pacers: +3000
- Miami Heat: +6500
- Toronto Raptors: +7500
- Chicago Bulls: +20000
- Brooklyn Nets: +25000
- Washington Wizards: +50000
- Charlotte Hornets: +50000
Cleveland Cavaliers
Is this the year for the Cavs’ core of Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland?
Cleveland was upset in the second round of the playoffs in the 2024-25 season, but it has the same roster back and is ready to earn the No. 1 seed in the East again. For now, the Cavs are the favorites to represent the East in the Finals next June.
New York Knicks
After making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Knicks seem poised to make another deep playoff run.
New York has a new head coach in Mike Brown, and it added two solid depth pieces in Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson. The Knicks also have one of the five highest-win total projections in the NBA for the 2025-26 season.
Orlando Magic
The Magic are going all in on a core of Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane. On paper, it seems like a great fit all around, but the health of all four players will ultimately determine just how good the Magic are.
Orlando has been an elite defensive team in recent seasons, which should give it a higher floor than most teams in the East. Plus, I love the addition of Tyus Jones as a guard who can run the offense when Suggs or Banchero isn’t on the floor.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks may be the best long shot bet on the board in the East at 11/1, as they added several quality rotation players in Luke Kennard, Kristaps Porzingis, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker this offseason.
With Jalen Johnson expected to return from a shoulder injury, the Hawks have an impressive core around Trae Young that should be able to maximize the star guard’s skill set.
I think Atlanta has a real chance to finish with a top-four spot in the East in the 2025-26 season.
More NBA Offseason Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.