Pair of 2025 UDFA Prospects Earn Two-Way Contracts After Summer League
The NBA Summer League has come to an end as the Charlotte Hornets knocked off the Sacramento Kings in the 2025 title.
Multiple high-profile draft picks from this year's draft class had strong Summer League outings in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, as Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel and more all turned in at least one solid performance.
Now that the dust has settled, teams will start to analyze the performance of their Summer League players to determine who they will keep in the organization as roster players, two-way contracts or in the G League system.
Two rookies who starred during the Summer League, Curtis Jones and Chris Manon, have already found two-way spots after going undrafted.
Jones, who played his final two collegiate seasons at Iowa State, was signed by the Denver Nuggets after averaging 15 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the Summer League while shooting 47% from 3-point range.
Listed at 6-foot-5, the talented wing will have a chance to earn his spot in the organization in the G Leauge while also being eligible for NBA minutes.
The Nuggets lacked depth in 2024-25, and while the team added multiple pieces in free agency and trades, Jones could be an addition to Denver's rotation down the line. The team is also set to get DaRon Holmes II back from injury after the Dayton product missed all of last season.
As a senior at ISU, Jones tallied 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 43% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc.
Manon, a fellow undrafted free agent, inked a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after playing for the Golden State Warriors Summer League roster.
Listed at 6-foot-5, Manon spent his first three collegiate seasons at Cornell before playing one year at Vanderbilt.
In 18.1 minutes, Manon averaged 11 points, 5.2 rebounds, two assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game during the Summer League. Now, like Jones, Manon will join a team that lacked depth in 2024-25, where he could find a role if he continues to develop.
At Vanderbilt, the new Lakers' signee put up 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals and a block per game while shooting 53.3% from the floor and 23.5% from deep.
