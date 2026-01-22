Pelicans' Rookie Micah Peavy Logs Career High Against Pistons

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't had the most successful season.

The team is 10-36 on the season, and doesn't own its first-round draft pick in the upcoming class. Despite that, though, there is still plenty of reason for fans of the team to be optimistic about the future.

In addition to a strong season from Trey Murphy III, lottery picks Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen have each shown plenty of promise in their rookie seasons. Fears, who turned 19 in October, is averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals while Queen is averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and a steal per game.

Fears and Queen aren't the only first-year players on the Pelicans' roster, though. Second-round pick Micah Peavy has also had a few strong showings, including New Orleans' most recent contest against the Detroit Pistons.

While the Pelicans fell 112-104 at the hands of the Pistons, Peavy logged a new career high with 17 points while shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. The former Texas Tech, TCU and Georgetown wing added 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals and a block.

Peavy, the No. 40 overall selection in 2025, is averaging 4.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 40.5% from the field, 26.8% from beyond the arc and 73.3% from the free throw line in 16.1 minutes per game across his first 38 NBA appearances.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Peavy has good size on the wing and could become a solid rotation player in the coming years. At 24-years-old, the five-year college player is an older rookie, but could still continue to grow as a player.

While the rookie will need to improve his shooting efficiency to reach his full potential, Peavy has show flashes in multiple contests. If he does continue to grow into his role with the Pelicans this year and in the coming seasons, New Orleans could have found three valuable roster pieces in one draft class.

Of course, all three players have areas to imrpove, but for New Orleans, finding a players who can contribute at guard, wing and big man certainly appears to be a draft win.

For Peavy specifically, the first-year win has the luxury of learned from Murphy, who is a talented two-way player. While Peavy may not become the same player Murphy has blossomed into, getting to work with the five-year veteran should help Peavy develop.

