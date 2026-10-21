Peterson, Boozer Among Top NBA Rookies to Watch Tonight

The 2026-27 NBA season is officially underway, with a trio of games already finished.

Thunder lottery pick Aday Mara was one of the stars of the Opening Night show, blowing up a Victor Wembanyama lob attempt and going coast-to-coast for his own slam. Tonight, there are 11 games on the schedule, with numberous rookies ready to cement their own debuts.

Here are the top rookies and matchups to watch in tonight’s loaded NBA slate:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Warriors

At 9 p.m. CT, Warriors’ lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg will make his official NBA debut against the Lakers.

Drafted at No. 11, Lendeborg will potentially be playing the most vital rookie role in the league, tasked with infusing Golden State with production across the board. As a power wing-slash-forward, he might be able to do just that from the jump.

Tipping off the new-look Lakers and Luka Doncic will be a tall task, but should be a good indication as to how ready Lendeborg is to help the Warriors.

Darius Acuff Jr. vs. Keaton Wagler

The top guard matchup will happen in the late slot at 9:30 p.m. CT, with the Kings facing off against the Clippers.

LA took Keaton Wagler at No. 5, and the Kings followed up by selecting Darius Acuff Jr. just a few picks later at No. 7. Both teams have plenty of question marks floating around them this season, but both players are certain to be important to their respective futures.

Acuff finished within the top-15 of points per game among all players in preseason, and Wagler saw his fair share of big moments.

Darryn Peterson vs. Cameron Boozer

Easily the top matchup on the night will be a battle between two top-three selection, with Darryn Peterson’s Jazz taking on Cameron Boozer and the Grizzlies.

Both the No. 2 pick in Peterson and the third overall selection in Boozer will be the focal points for their teams, and tonight’s opener will be a great indication as to where both players are at.

Peterson will be relied on as a scorer and play-maker within the Jazz’s new-look core, and Boozer will function as a do-it-all frontcourt producer alongside some more un-proven talent in Memphis. They aren't likely to guard each other straight across often, but will still be highlighted among the players in the Western Conference tilt.

The Jazz and Grizzlies will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.