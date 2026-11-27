We’re officially churning through the college basketball season, with teams going through holiday tournaments and events.

Dozens of games on a daily basis has offered a great early look at the league’s next crop of players, including talented five-star freshman, improved returnees and more.

Here are three prospects to watch in today’s action:

Tyran Stokes, Kansas

The twelfth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will take on Villanova at 4 p.m. CT, a major test of one of the draft’s best prospects in Tyran Stokes.

The No. 1 player per RSCI coming into the class, Stokes has so far fit the bill as a No. 1-level prospect, especially if he can continue to improve through the season. A power wing, he ranks second on his team in scoring at 15.4 points per game on efficient splits, and has impacted the game elsewhere at 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Stokes needs to show more of his ability to impact the game at all levels, especially on defense, though there will be plenty of time to through the season. And his energy levels have been great in the early going for the Jayhawks.

His 41% mark from three, even on lesser volume, has been especially notable.

Quentin Coleman, Illinois

Coleman has thus far been appointment television for the Illini, looking so far like the best and most talented player in the entire 2027 draft class.

A 6-foot-4 guard, he’s averaged 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 rebounds and a blistering 2.8 steals, functioning as one of the most impactful backcourt players in the nation. He can score at all three levels, has been a solid decision-maker, and his pure effort has shone not only on the defensive side of the ball in totality, but also on the glass.

Illinois is 6-1, and will seemingly be among the top teams in the country — if not the single best team in the country — once David Mirkovic makes his return from injury.

Coleman last score 35 points on effective shooting against Winthrop, adding seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The Illini take on Western Kentucky at 5 p.m. CT today, which should offer another early-season opportunity for Coleman to shine.

Amari Allen, Alabama

Alabama guard Amari Allen was on NBA radars last season, but ultimately opted for a return to the Crimson Tide given Labaron Philon’s leaving. So far, it’s worked out for the guard, as he’s now the team’s top play-maker.

Through seven games, Allen has averaged 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and assists apiece. He’s largely scoring at a similar rate for Alabama, but has doubled his play-making output while being drastically more efficient.

NBA teams are sure to take notice of Allen’s improvement, especially given he already seemed to be able to thrive in a more off-ball role.

No. 15 Alabama takes on No. 17 Miami today, and all eyes will be on Allen to see if his can continue his improved play.