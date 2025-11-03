Raptors' Rookie Continues to Shine in Jakob Poeltl's Absence
After Collin Murray-Boyles’s third start of his young career, he was asked how he’s had to be a quick learner after being thrust into a starting role early on.
The rookie answered, “I would say I'm pretty adaptable–I’ve always been adaptable.“
It was a confident answer from a player playing in his 5th career game–but he’s right.
During his two seasons at South Carolina, Murray-Boyles showed his role malleability. As a freshman, he was a connective piece offensively and served as the team’s defensive anchor. He averaged 10.4 points on 61 percent true shooting, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and two stocks (steals and blocks).
The following year, on a much worse team, with more usage (22.3% to 26.7%), in the toughest conference in the country, he not only adapted, but improved. Murray-Boyles averaged 16.8 points on 63 true shooting percentage, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 stocks.
He was the sun for the Gamecocks, which manifested in his advanced stats.
With Murray-Boyles on the court, South Carolina had a +2 net rating(107.9 offensive rating and a 106.0 defensive rating). But anytime he went to the bench, there was darkness—the Gamecocks plummeted to a -16 net rating and their offense and defense were amongst the worst in the country.
Early in his NBA career, Murray-Boyles had to adapt again. He’s not close to the Raptors' primary offensive option, and he’s been thrown in the fire as a starter in Jakob Poeltl’s absence.
He’s passed that test with flying colors.
In three games as a starter, the rookie has averaged 11.3 points on 60 percent true shooting, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
In Toronto’s blowout win vs a reeling Grizzlies team, Murray-Boyles finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals. The Raptors were 18.7 points better with him on the court than off.
The forward filled the box score, but his impact was felt outside of it. Murray-Boyles did an excellent job as a roller. His gravity created open looks for teammates and made multiple reads from the short roll. He flashed his intersection of strength, body control and touch on finishes and 7/9 in the restricted area.
Per usual, his motor was excellent. He made a number of tip-outs and offensive rebounds that extended possessions and led to buckets for Toronto. Defensively, he hounded opponents and showed off his versatility as he guarded up and down the lineup.
He shot 0/3 from behind the arc, but his confidence in shooting threes shows that he’s aware of where he needs to improve his game.
The early signs, from his professionalism and maturity in post-game press conferences to his impact on the court, show the makings of a franchise cornerstone in Toronto.