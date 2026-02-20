Undrafted Rookie Kadary Richmond Helps Wizards to Win against Pacers

The Washington Wizards have had an eventful stretch over the past few weeks.

Despite being one of the bottom two seeds in the Eastern Conference, Washington has been in the headlines for a few big trades ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. After adding Trae Young in January, the Wizards acquired Anthony Davis the following month and now have a chance to compete for a playoff spot once both players are on the court.

Neither has appeared in a game yet for Washington, and the Wizards likely won't look to rush either player back this year as the team attempts to improve its draft odds for a loaded 2026 class. As a result, Washington has been able to explore its roster, allocating more time on the floor for younger players who could be solid pieces moving forward.

Rookies Tre Johnson, Will Riley and Jamir Watkins have all shown flashes this season. On Thursday, though, it was another member of the team's 2025 class who stole the show.

Undrafted rookie Kadary Richmond, who has spent most of this season in the G League, starred for Washington as the Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers 112-105. Richmond, Jaden Hardy, Anthony Gill and Bub Carrington each scored a team-high 13 points.

Richmond added 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal, shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 0-of-1 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 at the free throw line while committing zero turnovers in the win.

Thursday's contest marked the rookie's second NBA appearance this season. Richmond tallied 5 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a steal, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 2-of-2 from the field and 1-of-1 from 3-point range in six minutes of action on Feb. 11 against Cleveland.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, Richmond started his college career at Syracuse before spending three seasons at Seton Hall and finishing his career at St. John's. As a fifth-year senior with the Red Storm, the 24-year-old averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and two steals per game.

Despite a solid final season of college basketball, Richmond's age and struggles as a perimeter shooter likely dropped his draft stock heading into last summer. The 24-year-old seems to have found a spot, though, as Richmond has performed well in the G League this year.

Through 12 games with the Capital City Go-Go, Richmond is averaging 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 51% from the field and 34.4% from deep.

