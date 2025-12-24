Rookie Egor Demin Helps Lead Nets to Win vs. 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the NBA's weirdest surprises through December. After a 114-106 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, they now post an impressive 6-3 record this month, ranking first in defensive rating (102.8).

Brooklyn is holding opponents to 102.7 points per game, a stellar number in the modern era, but the offense has held up enough to be competitive and even great at times. Michael Porter Jr. has been an incredibly efficient star despite the Nets being 9-19. The 27-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 49-40-82 shooting splits.

However, rookie Egor Demin was the biggest surprise in Tuesday night's win, recording 20 points and five assists on 81% true shooting against the 76ers. He shot 6-for-11 from the field and 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.

The No. 8 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft has put together a plethora of solid scoring performances, averaging 16.8 points, three rebounds and three assists over his last four games. The Nets are 3-1 in that stretch.

Nets rookie Egor Dëmin 20 PTS (6-11 FG, 5-9 3P, 81% TS), 5 AST, 2 REB vs. Sixers https://t.co/0onLamyQvV pic.twitter.com/qAR4zsiuI5 — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) December 24, 2025

A lot of analysts and scouts voiced concerns with Demin's three-point shooting prior to the draft, but his ability to knock down such shots is his biggest strength right now. He ranks second among rookies in both threes attempts and threes made, only behind Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets).

However, the BYU product has also begun to diversify his scoring a tad, taking a few shots within the arc per game. At times, his 6-foot-9 frame can be beneficial against smaller guards, able to shoot over them from both three-point land and, but also in the paint/midrange area.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez praised his rookie after the win against Philadelphia, citing how he needs to continue to stay aggressive on both ends of the floor. The Nets' backcourt held Tyrese Maxey to 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting, while the 76ers posted 41-26-87 shooting splits as a whole.

“I think it’s good when you see the shots go in,” Fernandez said. “I’m very happy for him, but what I’m very proud of him, is, there’s two possessions that he guards the ball, he checks the drive, he’s physical, he kept Maxey in front one or two times, and with McCain, and that’s the growth that I want to see...

"Right now, I want him to have the mindset of going into the next game and having a good game, whether the shots go in or not.”