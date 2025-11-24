Rookie Jase Richardson Shines in Magic's Loss to Celtics

Jase Richardson, the Orlando Magic’s first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was one of the most impressive rookies this offseason.

In the summer league, he averaged 16.5 points on 72.2 true shooting percentage with a 2.5 assist to turnover ratio.

He continued his stellar performance in the preseason, averaging 9.5 points on 59% true shooting, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in just 19 minutes per game.

Because of his play, fans expected him to be a part of Orlando’s rotation, but through 17 games, he’d registered just 36 minutes.

That changed Sunday night, when Richardson was awarded 20 minutes for the first time this season. The guard was given playing time, and with it came production.

Richardson scored 18 points on 78.7 true shooting percentage, grabbed five boards and dished out two assists.

Fourteen of Richardson’s points came in the second half, when the Magic were trailing by 20 points and needed a spark to get back into the game. The rookie and Orlando’s 2023 first-round pick, Jett Howard, rallied the troops and cut the deficit to eight with three minutes to play.

Ultimately, the Magic lost 138-129, but Richardson had a +44.2 net rating swing and showed flashes of how he can help the Magic going forward.

Similar to his time at Michigan State, the majority of Richardson’s production came off the catch, where he either got up a three or attacked against a tilted defense and made plays for himself or others. The rookie was quick and decisive on his drives, attacking defenders’ top foot and offsetting his lack of size with finishing touch.

Defensively, he moved his feet well to stay with the Celtics guards, contested shots, and grabbed a few contested boards to start transition opportunities for the Magic. There were a few times where Payton Pritchard and Jaylen Brown got the best of him, or he beat on a drive, but it’s expected of a rookie playing in his first significant minutes of the season.

At minimum, the performance could earn Richardson standing within the locker room and increased minutes throughout the season. The Magic could use Richardson’s ability to shoot, attack off the catch and find open teammates, as they rank 26th in catch and shoot points per game and 25th in potential assists.

If the offensive struggles persist, Orlando should turn to its younger players, such as Richardson, to breathe new life into a team underperforming its preseason expectations to begin the year.