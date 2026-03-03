LA Clippers' Rookie Center Notches Solid Showing as Role Starts to Expand

As the 2025-26 NBA season continues, a few teams have started to see the results of changes made at the trade deadline.

Multiple teams, including the LA Clippers, are getting a glimpse at acquired players competing for their new squads. Bennedict Mathurin has notched a few big outings for the Clippers after being traded from the Pacers in a deal that sent Ivica Zubac back to Indiana, and Darius Garland made his LA debut on Monday after being traded from Cleveland in a move that sent James Harden back to the Cavaliers.

While Mathurin and Garland were the two big acquisitions for the Clippers, sending Zubac to the Pacers opened up a role for another player who was already on the roster.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has seen his time on the floor increase since LA traded its former starting center. Niederhauser is making the most of his opportunity, turning in a trio of double-digit outings since the trade deadline.

Most recently, the rookie big man tallied 11 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals and zero turnovers in the Clippers' win against the Golden State Warriors, shooting 3-of-6 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

On the season, Niederhauser is averaging 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 63.3% from the field in 10.4 minutes per game across 40 appearances. The Penn State product will have a chance to continue increasing his numbers, however, as he continues to earn more consistent time on the court.

Niederhauser has played more than 10 minutes in nine contests since the trade deadline, compared to 11 appearances of more than 10 minutes on the entire season before Feb. 5.

With Zubac no longer on the roster, Niederhauser has the chance to get more in-game reps for a team that will likely be in the postseason. This will also give the Clippers a chance to evaluate Niederhauser's long-term future with the team.

Despite being a relatively unheralded draft prospect coming into the 2025 class, Niederhauser's athleticism elevated the Swiss big man into the first round. The 22-year-old measured taller than 6-foot-11 without shoes and boasted a wingspan longer than 7-foot-3 while weighing 242 pounds and recording the second-highest standing vertical leap of any player at the combine.

Niederhauser's size, length and athleticism have all been on display at times this season as the rookie center grows into his role with the Clippers.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.