The Charlotte Hornets trailed the Milwaukee Bucks 129-126 in their second NBA Cup game of the season, in danger of starting 0-2 and effectively ending their chance at a championship.

After a timeout, Miles Bridges initiated a dribble hand off with Lamelo Ball–but faked it, and drove to the rim for a finish over Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bridges tried to posterize the former Defensive Player of the Year winner, but missed.

Somehow, the ball ricocheted into the hand of Kon Knueppel, who collected the offensive rebound, squared up to shoot the three, and released the ball.

Nothing but net.

that's one way to get a game-tying open look.



that's one way to get a game-tying open look.

kon knueppel. clutch.

The game-tying jumper was the climax of a career night for Knueppel, an embodiment of what the last two weeks have been like for the rookie. He finished the game with 32 points, three assists, three rebounds, and three steals in Charlotte’s 147-134 loss to Milwaukee.

In the previous five games without Ball, Knueppel averaged 21.8 points on 61.1 true shooting percentage, 8.4 rebounds, four assists and had a +27.8 on/off swing. With Ball’s return to the lineup, head coach Charles Lee made sure to use him and Knueppel in plenty of action.

Optimization off the ball

A majority of Kon’s points came off the ball when Lee weaponized his intersection of shooting and feel. Knueppel thrived using off-ball screens, relocating on drives, and operating as a screener in guard-guard actions with Ball and Tre Mann. Knueppel’s forte is capitalizing on the advantages he’s been given and then either extending said advantages or finishing them.

The Hornets used Kon Knueppel as a screener a ton last night in guard-guard and guard-wing actions, and it led to quality shots every time.



The Hornets used Kon Knueppel as a screener a ton last night in guard-guard and guard-wing actions, and it led to quality shots every time.

Really smart from Charles Lee to use your second-best decision-maker in actions where an advantage is manufactured.

These types of actions have eased concerns about his lack of on-ball dynamism and athleticism. However, during his career night on Friday, he made up for his lack of burst by playing with outstanding balance and coordination.

Knuppel had a few nice drives before his three-pointer got going, during which he displayed an understanding of leverage and angles, making it more challenging for Bucks defenders to thwart his shots.

Where Knueppel differs from many of the off-ball players in the league is his ability to quickly process what a defense is doing and weaponize his shooting to get his teammates involved. He made multiple reads in the short-roll to shooters and delivered passes as he got downhill.

The rookie’s defense was also a pre-draft concern, but he was solid, as he’s been all year. Knueppel stays engaged off the ball, rarely falling asleep and giving up a bucket. He uses his strength to wall off opponents that may be quicker than them and is a good rebounder for his position.

He hasn’t been perfect, but he’s undoubtedly the front-runner for Rookie of the Year in a race where many thought his college teammate, Cooper Flagg, would win by a mile. Knueppel will continue his campaign Saturday against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.