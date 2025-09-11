Three NBA Rookies Tagged as Top Newcomers to Watch
The 2025-26 NBA season seems to be one of the more anticipated in some time.
The Oklahoma City Thunder seem to be capable of defending their title, though several other contenders have loaded up with talent in hopes of dethroning them. On the flip-side, numerous teams are gearing up for an assault on the 2026 NBA Draft, which is believed by most experts to have strong depth, and as many as three No. 1-level picks.
Even more, the 2025 draft is set to make next season all the more exciting, offering a new infusion of young talent to the league.
In a recent NBA article, which details the 14 top new faces on various teams, three rookies made the cut.
The first is obviously Cooper Flagg, who was miraculously selected by the Mavericks first overall. A 6-foot-9 forward who should be prepped for a long career of high-feel, two-way play, Flagg is indeed one of the top players to watch for entering next season. Especially on a Mavericks’ team that could be better than people expect.
Flagg’s addition somewhat makes up for the losing of Luka Doncic, though he isn’t likely to add that production in Year 1.
“Flagg isn't Doncic and will need time to develop,” ESPN’s Kevin Pelton wrote. “But his well-rounded game should allow him to contribute to a playoff push immediately as he develops into the next great Dallas star.
The 2025 draft’s other top two picks in Spurs’ guard Dylan Harper and 76ers’ hybrid VJ Edgecombe come in at No. 13 and 14 on the list, respectively. It’s easy to say the top three picks are ones to watch, but there’s plenty of merit here given just how dynamic they all are.
Harper enters a hyper-competitive Spurs’ backcourt, and seeing how he handles what will likely be an off-ball role will certainly be interesting.
Similarly, Edgecombe joins the 76ers, who could vie for an Eastern Conference playoff spot if things go well. Additionally, he’s a bit of chameleon, so he could thrive in a variety of different areas and roles.
"Joining a veteran Philadelphia squad that was surprised to end up in the lottery, Edgecombe might not have the opportunity to handle the ball so much early in his rookie season. But if the Sixers again struggle to stay healthy, Edgecombe represents the promise of a new era in Philly." Pelton wrote.
The 2025-26 NBA preseason will kick off in early October, where rookies will undoubtedly garner a bit more opportunity on their respective teams.