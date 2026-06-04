Three NBA Rookies who Could see a Breakout Second Season

The 2025 NBA Draft class saw several prospects go for unreal debut seasons. The No. 2 pick in Dylan Harper continues to impress, even in the NBA Finals.

But young prospects are far from finished products following their first season. Plenty need years to break out, continuing to improve even as they find themselves four or five years into their careers.

Opportunity will play a big part, and several prospects should fare better in that regard next season. Here are three soon-to-be sophomores who could be set to break out in Year 2:

Khaman Maluach, Suns

Drafted No. 10 overall, Maluach is still an obviously large part of the Suns’ future. He stands at 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, with better fluidity than most his size.

Maluach didn’t receive major burn in his rookie season, spending plenty of time with Phoenix’s G League affiliate. Though his pure size is going to lead to time in some form or fashion, and that could happen as early as Year 2.

Per 36 minutes statistics are to be taken with a grain of salt, though Malauch averaged nearly three blocks in projecting his minutes out, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him do so with more opportunity.

Kasparas Jakucionis, Heat

Once thought of to be a potential lottery pick in the 2025 class, Jakucionis saw a draft-night fall all the way to the Heat, but seems to have landed in a solid situation.

He was once billed as a potential point guard, but seems to be carving out time on the wing instead, shoring up his defense and thriving in a more off-ball capacity.

Still, the Heat have need of a lead guard, and if they don’t grab one at the 2026 draft with pick No. 13, they could try their hand at playing Jakucionis there. He certainly won’t step into the point guard role full time, but he could tap into the shot-making and play-making that he showcased with Illinois.

Adou Thiero, Lakers

Few second-round players found themselves in better position than former Arkansas forward Adou Thiero, who, as an ultra-athletic play-finisher, found himself on a team with Luka Doncic.

He hasn’t yet become a prolific 3-point shooter, but his slashing and defense alone could be set to help the Lakers, especially with Doncic at the helm.

Thiero also seemed to earn the trust of head coach JJ Redick ever so slowly, and could be set for a minutes-boost as a sophomore.