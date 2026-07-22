Brayden Burries, Meleek Thomas Headline 2026 NBA Summer League Superlatives

With this year's Summer League now over, NBA basketball will take a hiatus until preseason. However, it's hard not to reminisce over the 10 days we witnessed in Las Vegas. There was a lot to love about this year's performance from both rookies and sophomores.

The NBA released their Summer League First and Second teams as well as the MVP (Yaxel Lendeborg), but there are still superlatives we can hand out to highlight some of the other players who showed up. Here are six Summer League superlatives from the NBA Draft On SI:

Best Rookie: Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks

When you take everything into account, Burries is left with the strongest resume. Sure, Yaxel Lendeborg took home MVP honors with the Golden State Warriors winning the title match, but the former Arizona star was statistically impressive across the board.

23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals and a block per game combined with just 0.8 turnovers and 50-36-67 shooting splits. The Milwaukee Bucks went 2-3, but Burries was a two-way beast, giving them hope that he can be a franchise point guard.

Best Sophomore: Khaman Maluach, Phoenix Suns

Maluach showed that he could have the biggest sophomore if he can beat out Mark Williams for the starting center spot in Phoenix. He was a monster on both ends of the floor, leading the Summer League in rebounds (12.8) to go along with 19.5 points, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks.

The most noticeable improvement from Maluach was his range. The 7-foot-1 big man shot 40.0% from downtown on 20 total attempts, commanding the ball at all three levels while still maintaining those traditional strengths. After limited action his rookie season, Maluach should be a rotational piece in year two at the very least.

Biggest Surprise: Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers

Thomas was also in heavy contention for the best rookie in Summer League action, but he deserved the 'biggest surprise' more than any player. The No. 34 pick in the draft led everyone in scoring at 27.3 points per game on 50-44-100 shooting splits.

It felt like more of a heater than him actually being the best rookie, but Thomas could prove everyone wrong for good if he continues to be this aggressive in the regular season. For now, the numbers speak for themself, and he could end up as another successful John Calipari guard product.

Most NBA Ready: Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz

Peterson wasn't as good in Las Vegas as he was in the Salt Lake City games—however, 20.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocks aren't averages to scoff at.

The negatives were 4.7 turnovers per game and 30-23-76 shooting splits, but Peterson still looked comfortable and unfazed by tough shooting performances. Not to mention, he averaged 26.5 points, 7.0 assists, a steal and a block across those two games leading up to the official 10-day slate. He shot 19-for-36 from the field.

Most Electrifying: Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

Wilson has the entire NBA fanbase rooting for him after showing out in the Summer League. We knew the No. 4 pick had a chip on his shoulder due to the hype following the three players selected before him, but it just felt personal this time around, regardless of whether another rookie was on the floor.

At North Carolina, Wilson wasn't much of a three-point threat, but he unleashed a barrage of shots from downtown in Las Vegas. Chicago's lottery pick averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.5 blocks while setting the record for most points in a Summer League debut (35).

Primed for a Year-Two Leap: Egor Dёmin, Brooklyn Nets

Dёmin went slightly under the radar on the scale of the league's entire fanbase, but Nets fans were quick to realize the jump he can make entering his second season. The former No. 8 pick averaged 21.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals across three games.

Dёmin was extremely hesitant to shoot from inside the arc during his rookie season, but he showcased greater offensive versatility this time around, exploding at the rim for some tough finishes. He's clearly worked on his game and put on good weight, which could also be attributed to improved defense.