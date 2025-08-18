Three NBA Rookies Who Could See Postseason Impact
Finding footing in the NBA can be a tall task for rookies, and impacting the game positively can be near impossible for the inexperienced.
Rookies are seldom seen in the NBA Playoffs, where experience is king. Though there’s a few recent draftees who could be bound for postseason appearances given the teams they landed with.
Below, we’ll evaluate three incoming NBA rookies that could find themselves in the NBA Playoffs in just under a year’s time:
VJ Edgecombe, 76ers
The 76ers were able to grab VJ Edgecombe in interesting fashion, seeing injuries to all three of their stars that saw their 2024-25 season derailed. Luck on lottery night granted them the No. 3 pick, and they eventually left with the dynamo hybrid.
Edgecombe now joins a team that will likely want to win as many games as possible, led by Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and plenty more. On-paper, the team should be Playoffs-bound in a down East.
Edgecombe is likely to see a decent amount of opportunity next season, but could struggle to find his offensive identity early. Luckily, his athleticism, defense and motor should be able to carry him to positive play, potentially even in the Playoffs.
Jase Richardson, Magic
Having traded for star wing Desmond Bane, the Orlando Magic now look like one of the most fearsome teams in the Eastern Conference. One that could be capable of coming away with the No. 1 standing.
Guard Jase Richardson has made it a habit of exceeding expectations over the last several months — doing so with Michigan State in college, and the Magic's Summer League squad — and could very well work his way into the team’s guard rotation with his elite feel for the game and malleable skills.
It wouldn’t be surprising for Richardson to add slashing, shooting, passing and defense alongside Orlando’s stars, even past the regular season.
Cooper Flagg, Mavericks
The league’s top pick in Cooper Flagg is the most obvious of choices to provide immediately good basketball, but the Mavericks’ path to the postseason is somewhat murky.
The team cashed in on bad odds to land Flagg at No. 1, and theoretically has a team ready to win games, though Kyrie Irving will likely be out til’ 2026, and Anthony Davis has dealt with his fair share of injuries.
Still, if Dallas can win enough games in the gauntlet that is the Western Conference, Flagg’s two-way skillset would likely be vital entering a Playoffs series.