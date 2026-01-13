Top-10 Picks Clashed in Monday's Philadelphia-Toronto Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are both fighting for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference.

Heading into Jan. 13's slate of NBA games, Toronto holds the No. 4 spot in the East, while Philadelphia sits at No. 5, just 1.5 games behind the Raptors. Over the past few days, each team has notched a crucial win against one another, as Darko Rajaković's squad earned a 116-115 overtime win at home on Sunday, before the 76ers earned a 115-102 road win on Monday night.

Monday's contest featured rookies in the starting lineups for both teams, as a pair of top-10 picks from the 2025 NBA Draft performed well.

No. 4 overall pick VJ Edgecombe finished with 15 points, 8 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal, shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 5-of-6 from 3-point range, helping Philaddelphia to a crucial victory. For Toronto, No. 9 overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles logged 12 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals while shooting 6-of-9 from the field.

Edgecombe, who is 20-years-old, is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc on 6 attempts per game as a regular starter across his first 34 NBA contests.

As a solid perimeter shooter with a well-rounded game on offense and defense, Edgecombe has been a crucial piece for a 76ers team that is in the mix for a playoff spot. With multiple Philadelphia starters missing significant time this year, the rookie wing's contributions are even more important for Nick Nurse's group.

While Murray-Boyles hasn't been a regular in the Raptors' starting lineup, the fellow 20-year-old has still been a key role player for another team fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The South Carolina product is averaging 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 54.1% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc on low volume across his first 34 NBA games.

Murray-Boyles has made 10 starts this season, and could become a more regular contributor if he continues to perform well. The rookie's defensive versatility should give him a solid role for Toronto, especially during the postseason.

In addition to Murray-Boyles and Edgecombe, rookie guard Alijah Martin played 12 minutes off the bench for the Raptors, notching 6 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds. The second-round pick has only appeared in 6 NBA games, but has started to earn more consistent time on the court over the past three contests.

