Warriors 2025 Second-Round NBA Draft Pick Scores 30 Points Against Kings
The 2025-26 NBA season has already seen a number of impressive performances, including a few strong outings from the 2025 draft class.
VJ Edgecombe has stolen headlines early on, but Kon Knueppel, Jeremiah Fears and other rookies have also performed well early in their careers. While there are others who have turned in solid showings, the aforementioned players have been some of the best scorers in the rookie class so far.
Earlier this week, though, another player from the 2025 draft had his own scoring outburst after being a rotation player for his team throughout the first seven games of the campaign.
Will Richard, the No. 56 overall selection from this summer's class, logged 30 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a turnover while shooting 10-of-15 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc in 35 minutes on the floor for the Warriors against the Kings on Wednesday night.
Despite Richard's performance, Golden State couldn't come away with a win, as Russell Westbrook notched 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, leading Sacramento to a 121-116 victory.
With stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler out the lineup, Richard stepped up as the Warriors' leading scorer. Typically, Richard is a rotation player who's primary role is defending on the perimeter.
Having the versatility to knock down shots in the abscence of the team's offensive engines should help Richard continue to increase his role on Steve Kerr's team as his rookie season progresses. Additionally, Richard's growth adds depth to a Warriors' squad with playoff aspirations.
In his first seven NBA games, Richard is averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 64.7% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-5 wing's shooting splits will likely dip as the season continues, but Richard has shot the ball well to start his professional career, pairing with his defensive prowess to make the rookie a valuable role player.
Richard was a second-round pick after averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.9% from deep as a senior at Florida. The former Belmont transfer helped lead the Gators to a national title alongside fellow 2025 NBA Draft picks Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin as well as 2026 prospects Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh.
Richard and the Warriors are back in action on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets for the first time since the rookie's first NBA start and 30-point outing.
