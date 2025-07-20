Warriors, Rockets get Strong Summer League Outings from Undrafted Rookies
The NBA Summer League is nearly over, but in the event's final days, a number of first-year players saw significant time on the court.
Former college teammates Mylik Wilson and Ja'Vier Francis made the most of their opportunities on Saturday. In consolation matchups, the two undrafted rookies from Houston may have helped themselves secure G League roster spots.
Wilson, a 6-foot-2 guard who spent his final two NCAA seasons under Kelvin Sampson, racked up 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals, a block and just one turnover for the Houston Rockets in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Wilson shot 7-of-11 from the field off the bench.
After three collegiate stops in six years, Wilson averaged 5.6 points, four rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 17.5 minutes per game as a redshirt senior in 2024-25.
Francis, Wilson's college teammate, helped the Golden State Warriors to a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers with 14 points, seven rebounds, a steal, two blocks and just one turnover whlie shooting 7-for-11 from the field.
As a senior at Houston, the 6-foot-8 big man averaged 5.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and a block in 15.7 minutes per game.
Francis and Wilson may not have been the main catalysts behind the Cougars' run to the national championship game in 2025, but the two were important role players on Sampson's squad. Now, after making a combined eight starts during their final year in college, Francis and Wilson may have the chance to showcase their skills as professionals.
Both players are limited on offense, but have other traits that could help them find homes at the next level.
Wilson is a good passer and perimeter defender who could fit well with a Rockets' team that had a strong defense in 2024-25. As a smaller guard, however, Wilson isn't a reliable perimeter shooter, and needs to improve from 3-point range to earn a spot in the NBA.
Francis also doesn't have much of a perimeter game, and is also undersized for his position. Still, the forward from New Orleans offers impressive strength and toughness as an interior defender.
While the duo is likely destined for the G League this season, both players have traits that could help them eventually develop into NBA players.
